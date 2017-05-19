Community school may be coming to Saranac

× Expand Photo provided Stakeholders are hoping to launch the proposed Saranac Community School by Fall 2017. Pictured is the schoolhouse located in the New Land Trust on Plumadore Road that will become the learning establishment for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.

SARANAC — Sarah Vaillancourt has three children.

Two are being homeschooled and her almost 2 year old is getting ready to enter the world of education.

Vaillancourt has a dream: to give her kids a chance to learn what they want to in an indoor, outdoor classroom environment.

Vaillancourt, along with Taylor Defayette, a local parent, are looking to start the Saranac Community School.

This proposed schoolhouse in the New Land Trust on Plumadore Road in Saranac would offer up to 40 students from kindergarten to 12th grade a chance to learn what they want.

The lesson plans would be created by the students and parents, said Vaillancourt. They would pick a specific topic and different subject-based classes would be created around it.

If a student wanted to learn about trees, for example, the teacher would create a lesson plan with different subjects — English, math, history, science, etc — based solely around trees.

Vaillancourt said while she supports the public education system, she believes a community school will give kids a variety of different learning opportunities and parents more of a voice.

“The public school system, while important, is very focused on academics and has no focus on the wants of the parents,” she said. “This school would give everyone a voice and help them accomplish both of their learning goals.”

Kinks are still be worked out, said Vaillancourt, including how the school will run and proposed tuition.

The Saranac Community School committee is waiting to get a charter from the state to make the school official.

FUNDING THE SCHOOL

According to the Saranac Community School’s website, fundraising events and tuition would be the top two sources of funding if the school achieve liftoff.

Tuition would include a family membership to the New Land Trust — a 287-acre community hub that offers guests access to over 28 nature trails and community events, such as the town’s annual chili fest.

FUTURE ENDEAVORS

The goal is to start the school by this September, said Vaillancourt.

The New Land Trust will start accepting applications sometime next month.

Meetings for interested parents are going to take place for the rest of the summer. The next meeting is slated for June 8 at 9 a.m. at the New Land Trust.

For more information, visit saranaccommunityschool.wordpress.com or the Facebook page “Saranac Community School.”