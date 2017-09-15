Community service panel encourages kids to get involved

× A panel of local officials, law enforcement and public safety volunteers spoke to students on Monday about ways they can get lend their time to benefit the community. Panelists included (left to right) Jim Snook, New York State Police Trooper Bernard Bullis, Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darryl Menard, Plattsburgh City Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) and Morrisonville EMS Volunteers Kezia Giddings and Lisa Robinson. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

BEEKMANTOWN | Seventh graders at Beekmantown Central School this week learned one of their first lessons of the school year: not all heroes wear capes.

A panel of local officials, law enforcement and public safety volunteers spoke to students on Monday about ways they can get lend their time to benefit the community.

“We’re trying to teach the kids about community, and how a community can come together to make a town, city — the world — successful,” said Erin Kelley, seven-grade teacher.

“We’re going to challenge these kids to find a community service that they can do to show their appreciation for all the good people do in society.”

ADVICE FOR FUTURE VOLUNTEERS

Each panelist had their own advice for students, revolving around a similar theme: being true to oneself.

New York State Police Trooper Bernard Bullis encouraged the students to find their passion, and always be willing to help out.

“If someone falls, help them up,” he said. “There’s no greater joy than to be in public service.”

Jim Snook, a bank manager for Community Bank and member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and Red Cross Board of Directors, said that it’s important to look closely at where help is needed:

“Look into the community. What do we need? If you see something, fill the gap,” he said.

Snook told students to call around to various organizations and take the initiative in finding volunteering opportunities.

Panelists suggested a number of options, ranging from volunteering for Morrisonville EMS when they turn 16, collaborating with teachers to spearhead a blood drive, to simple, everyday things like helping someone cross the street.

Whatever you do, put 100 percent into it, Morrisonville EMS Volunteer Kezia Giddings said.

“It can be rough, but you put everything into it,” said Giddings, of her job.

× Leading a special Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at Beekmantown Town Hall, North Country Honor Flight Director stood beside Dorothy LeClair, who served as an Army nurse during WWII, Ross Bouyea, who landed on Normandy, and North Country Honor Flight Executive Secretary Pauline Stone. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

REMEMBERING SERVICE OF THE FALLEN

Following the panel, teachers lead their students to the Beekmantown Town Hall, where WWII veterans and members of the North Country Honor Flight awaited.

North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan lead a special ceremony remembering the lives lost as part of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Finnegan likened Sept. 11 to other generation-defining world events like Pearl Harbor and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“Sept. 11 is something you won’t remember,” he said, to students. “But you feel the after effects — though you may not know, not having lived beforehand.”