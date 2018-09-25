Comptroller: City in ‘moderate fiscal stress’

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The City of Plattsburgh has garnered a “moderate fiscal stress” designation from the state Comptroller’s Office.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has garnered a “moderate fiscal stress” designation from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The designation, based on an evaluation of nine financial indicators, signals what many city residents already knew:

Between 2016 and 2017, the city’s finances got worse.

“It was painfully obvious in 2015 and 2016 that the once-comfortable $6.8 million fund balance from 2011 would run out in 2017,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun. “That is the single biggest component of the fiscal stress measurement, so those half-dozen years of overspending really come to roost in 2017.”

In 2016, with a general fund balance of $782,355, the city earned a fiscal stress score of 41.3 and no designation from the Comptroller’s Office.

But by the end of last year, the city’s general fund had declined to $351,377. In that period of time, Plattsburgh’s fiscal stress score vaulted to 64.2 — from “no designation” to “moderate fiscal stress,” skipping the “susceptible to stress” category entirely.

A municipality is given a “moderate fiscal stress” designation when they score 55 out of 100 on a sort of financial assessment scale.

“Had we not done a series of things in 2017 to remedy things, the score would actually have been worse,” Read said.

DEEP CUTS

According to Read, the city avoided a “significant fiscal stress” designation through a “$1.5 million turnaround in reduced spending (last year).”

“As it takes time and a lot of effort to turn a big ship around, we are not out of the woods yet, and may see one more year of worsening scores before the scores start to improve,” he said.

“I am glad we realized this in 2017 and had the courage to do some pretty difficult things to reorganize and mend our old ways.”

The Engineering, Parks and Recreation, Information Technology and Human Resource departments were abolished by the mayor and Common Council last July, during a sprawling four-and-a-half hour meeting that saw nearly 30 residents weigh in on the closures.

The city Assessor’s Office was subsequently closed, with assessment services consolidated with the county’s Real Property office.

As of last month, those department closures have resulted in a savings of more than $245,000 in expenses and $163,000 in benefits so far this year, according to a report by Chamberlain Richard Marks.

The city also shifted its special events to a sponsorship model last year, slashing the events budget by $100,000, and this year relocated the Finance Department from Miller Street to City Hall, a move that is expected to save the city an additional $36,000 per year in rent. If the old office is sold, it could also generate $4,000 in new tax revenue.

“I hope the council keeps at it and we continue to find ways to cut costs and increase efficiency,” Read said. “I’ve every indication we are on the right track, though, given the various different ways we are doing things, so I am assured.”

There is only one category worse than the city’s current designation: The “significant stress” category. Only 12 municipalities in the state have been designated that score.

Clinton County was also given a new fiscal stress score, moving from “no designation” in 2016 to “susceptible to fiscal stress” by the end of last year.

POPULATION DOWN, UNEMPLOYMENT UP

Plattsburgh’s new fiscal stress score was released on Tuesday as part of an annual Comptroller’s Office report.

The comptroller’s monitoring system evaluates local governments on nine financial indicators and creates a fiscal stress score.

Indicators assess fund balance, cash-on-hand and patterns of operating deficits.

The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to help describe the environment in which these local governments operate.

In addition to the fiscal stress score the comptroller’s report shows that between 2016-17, Plattsburgh’s population declined by 0.58 percent, from approximately 19,780 people to around 19,666 — or 114 people.

It also showed that of the city’s population, 28 percent were either under 18 years old or over 65, and more than 21 percent of households were using public assistance.

The unemployment rate in the city reached 6.6 percent last year, according to the report.

That was higher than the county as a whole.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, at that same time, Clinton County had an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent, with 1,946 people here being listed as “unemployed.”

ANNUAL REPORT

In this year’s list of fiscal stress ratings from the state Comptroller’s Office, overall, the number of municipalities listed as being in stress has decreased.

However, the number of local governments that garnered the worst rating, “significant fiscal stress,” more than doubled.

“Fewer local governments are considered fiscally stressed, but those with persistent financial problems are struggling to stay out of the red and fix their problems,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a statement.

“While the results may be encouraging in some areas, there are municipalities that should focus on near-term financial risks and implement more prudent long-term planning.”

The downstate counties of Nassau, Monroe, Suffolk and Westchester; the cities of Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie and Watervliet; and the towns of German Flatts, Oyster Bay and Parish received the highest designation of “significant fiscal stress,” according to a news release.

Six municipalities have been listed in the second-highest category of “moderate fiscal stress” this round, alongside Plattsburgh: Franklin and Rockland counties and the state’s capitol, the City of Albany.

An additional nine municipalities are listed as “susceptible to fiscal stress,” including the counties of Broome, Erie and Onondaga; the city of Fulton; and the towns of Clarkstown, Covert, Dayton and Elmira, according to the Comptroller’s Office.