Comptroller offers North Country economic forecast

× State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli addressed local business leaders in Plattsburgh on Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | The unemployment rate in the North Country is higher than the state average.

Median household incomes are lower, and so is the labor participation rate. The population is shrinking. Job growth is largely frozen, and child poverty rates are higher.

But property taxes are lower, sales tax collection is robust and there are a number of promising economic development and initiatives on the horizon.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli visited Plattsburgh last Friday to deliver the results of the North Country’s economic profile, part of a series of regional breakouts being rolled out this year.

“We are a big state, and we are a diverse state,” he said.

BY THE NUMBERS

From 2010-16, the state’s population grew by 1.8 percent — but decreased in the North Country by 1.9 percent.

In August, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent compared to a statewide average of 4.9 percent.

“Unemployment, relative to other regions in the state, is higher in the North Country,” said DiNapoli, calling it a “trend that is of some concern.”

Essex County has the highest median household income in the region at $52,758; St. Lawrence is lowest at $44,700. Clinton ranks $49,930.

Property owners in the six-county region pay lower property taxes than elsewhere in the state.

The estimated median tax bill in Clinton County was $3,858 in 2015, less than half of the statewide average of $8,173.

And housing is more affordable than elsewhere in the state.

“Just over 25 percent of homeowners in the North Country spent over 30 percent of their income on housing,” said DiNapoli, referring to the federal threshold for affordability.

Statewide, the number is 38 percent.

“That’s a plus in terms of your region’s standards,” DiNapoli said.

CONCERNS AND CHALLENGES

The comptroller flagged an aging workforce and high unemployment as leading concerns.

State unemployment numbers as a whole are rebounding, he said, but there’s significant variety between each of the 10 regions.

At 50 percent, labor participation in the North Country is the lowest of any of region.

“It suggests people have given up looking for jobs in certain cases,” DiNapoli. “And they just pull themselves out of the job market.”