Comradery, elite units on display at state police open house

× Expand Visitors view the Wall of Honor at the New York State Police Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook, New York. Over 1,500 attended the centennial open house on Saturday, Sept. 24.

RAY BROOK | New York State Police Troop B headquarters buzzed with activity Saturday as hundreds flocked to an open house designed to commemorate the state police’s centennial anniversary.

Turning 100 is no small feat, and the law enforcement agency spared no expense:

Visitors got an extensive look behind the curtain through dozens of exhibitions and demonstrations.

Under cloudless skies and sizzling heat, the “Black Horse Troop’s” trademark black horses roamed the perimeter.

Helicopters buzzed overhead to demonstrate rescue missions. A chopper hovered low over an administrative building and a pair of camouflage-clad troopers quickly rappelled down a cable.

The helicopter circled back around, and a dummy was hoisted up.

× Expand A diver waves at passerby during a live demonstration of the state police’s SCUBA Unit.

Nearby, a scuba diver immersed in a tank waved at passersby and a group of elite troopers demonstrated defense tactics.

But the most popular event was the K-9 demonstrations. A crowd of at least 300 gathered for the first of two scheduled exhibitions — including by the team who tracked down the pair of convicted murderers who escaped from Dannemora in 2015, leading authorities on a 23-day manhunt.

Officials estimated 1,500 attended.

“It’s really reflective of the fact that we got so much support from the people locally and that our guys and gals are so involved in the community, that they’re actually willing to come out and support us when we support them,” said Troop B Commander Major John Tibbitts, Jr.

It’s the same level of support represented in the manhunt, he said.

“Plus we don’t get a chance to show off a lot of the things we do or how we do it,” Tibbitts said, “and this is just a nice way to put everything we do together in one spot and one day so you can actually see everything we’ve got to offer.”

Getting up close to aviation units and Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in particular, Tibbitts said, is rare for the public.

“When we get SORT involved, what’s the first thing we do? ‘Everybody move back,’” Tibbitts said. “Today it’s in a safe environment. You can see exactly what they do, only there’s no threat to them.”