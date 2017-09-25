Comradery, elite units on display at state police open house

Visitors view the Wall of Honor at the New York State Police Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook, New York. Over 1,500 attended the centennial open house on Saturday, Sept. 24.
RAY BROOK | New York State Police Troop B headquarters buzzed with activity Saturday as hundreds flocked to an open house designed to commemorate the state police’s centennial anniversary.
Turning 100 is no small feat, and the law enforcement agency spared no expense:
Visitors got an extensive look behind the curtain through dozens of exhibitions and demonstrations.
Under cloudless skies and sizzling heat, the “Black Horse Troop’s” trademark black horses roamed the perimeter.
Helicopters buzzed overhead to demonstrate rescue missions. A chopper hovered low over an administrative building and a pair of camouflage-clad troopers quickly rappelled down a cable.
The helicopter circled back around, and a dummy was hoisted up.
A diver waves at passerby during a live demonstration of the state police’s SCUBA Unit.
Nearby, a scuba diver immersed in a tank waved at passersby and a group of elite troopers demonstrated defense tactics.
But the most popular event was the K-9 demonstrations. A crowd of at least 300 gathered for the first of two scheduled exhibitions — including by the team who tracked down the pair of convicted murderers who escaped from Dannemora in 2015, leading authorities on a 23-day manhunt.
Officials estimated 1,500 attended.
“It’s really reflective of the fact that we got so much support from the people locally and that our guys and gals are so involved in the community, that they’re actually willing to come out and support us when we support them,” said Troop B Commander Major John Tibbitts, Jr.
It’s the same level of support represented in the manhunt, he said.
“Plus we don’t get a chance to show off a lot of the things we do or how we do it,” Tibbitts said, “and this is just a nice way to put everything we do together in one spot and one day so you can actually see everything we’ve got to offer.”
Getting up close to aviation units and Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in particular, Tibbitts said, is rare for the public.
“When we get SORT involved, what’s the first thing we do? ‘Everybody move back,’” Tibbitts said. “Today it’s in a safe environment. You can see exactly what they do, only there’s no threat to them.”
The exhibitions were joined by historical exhibits and a “Wall of Honor” commemorating fallen troopers.
Vintage state police cruisers and motorcycles dating back to the 1940s were on display at the open house.
Vintage cruisers and motorcycles dating back to the 1940s were on display, including a 1966 Harley Davidson.
Matt Mayville of Bloomingdale is the head custodian at Saranac Lake Central School District. The state police has often held training drills at the school, and he’s gotten to know many law enforcement officials over the years.
He peered at a showcase of vintage firearms, including a Thompson submachine gun.
“I’m just interested in seeing the old guns they used,” Mayville said.
Visitors also had the opportunity to speak with the Collision Reconstruction Unit and tour the facility’s forensics complex, where investigators detailed practices like fingerprinting, dusting for gunpowder residue, bullet trajectory, blood spatter analysis and the exhumation of human remains.
Investigator Matt Rozler walked a reporter through some of the troop’s most high-profile cases, including the disappearance of June Collard, the Minerva woman who vanished in 1980.
The Forensics Investigations Unit doggedly pursued the case, and a tip in 2010 eventually led investigators to apprehend her husband in Alabama, who confessed to killing her and burying her remains on their property.
In another case, an informant tipped the unit off to the location of a body in the Massena area.
Investigators dug through the snow-covered, frozen ground and the suspect was convicted and sent to prison for the crime.
“With that kind of information, we just can’t wait,” Rezler said.
BROTHERS IN BLUE
The day-long event was also an opportunity for law enforcement officials to connect with their colleagues, and the comradery was on full display as what appeared to be hundreds of law enforcement officials and their families mingled with one another.
Tibbitts estimated seven of 25 of the troop’s commanders were on site.
Troop Commander John Lawless (Ret.) said he was pleased with the turnout.
“It brings awareness to what we’re doing in the North Country,” Lawless said. “It shows the communities support us. It’s very important to have public support.”
Lawless ran into a former colleague he hadn’t seen in 40 years.
“So happy to see older retired folks,” he said.
Trooper Jim Williams (Ret.) spent his career stationed in Wilmington, and was happy to be back.
“We see all the guys we can,” Williams said. “It’s a real good organization in retirement.”
Trooper David Blades (Ret.) strolled the grounds.
“They did a real good job,” Blades said, referring to the displays and exhibits.
Trooper Rex Reynolds, who is on active duty and based in Ogdensburg, said the situation can often be tense when regular folks interact with law enforcement, and it’s important to facilitate these types of events to forge a connection with the public.
“We promote our professionalism and what we’re all about,” Reynolds said.