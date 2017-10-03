Concerns mount over rail car storage plan

× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Council A plan by Saratoga & North Creek Railway to store unused rail cars on tracks in the central Adirondacks — including this car outside of North Creek in Warren County — has sparked mounting concerns from a coalition of stakeholders. NORTH CREEK | Hundreds of railcars are making their way to the Adirondack Park for long-term storage. But the plan by Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR) to store the cars in tracks running through a handful of central Adirondack communities has sparked concerns from an expanding coalition of stakeholders — including state agencies. “(Adirondack Park Agency) would strongly advise that the Saratoga & North Creek Railway submit a jurisdictional inquiry so we can determine if this project would require an APA permit or even be allowable under New York law,” said Keith McKeever, a spokesman for the agency. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) called the plan “concerning.” “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will closely evaluate any proposal for the storage of railcars, but has not received any such proposal,” said the DEC in an email. “Storing such cars in the Forest Preserve is concerning and may have environmental impacts that must be carefully analyzed.” HUNDREDS OF CARS SNCR Railway Manager Justin Gonyo told the Warren County Board of Supervisors last week that the company plans to bring in “several hundred” train cars, the Post-Star first reported. But while Gonyo said the cars — which will be stored on company-owned rail sidings in North Creek, North River, Minerva and Newcomb — had not been used to transport hazardous materials, a county committee reneged their support days later after learning the cars were not boxcars, but rather tankers that may have been used to transport crude oil. While SNCR, a subsidiary of Iowa Pacific, leases the stretch from Corinth in Saratoga County to Warren County, the Chicago-based company owns the tracks north of North Creek, making county opposition purely symbolic. The railroad also owns the Sanford Lake Rail Line from North Creek to Tahawus in Essex County. States don’t have jurisdiction over railroad operations except in very limited circumstances, said David Michaud, counsel for Iowa Pacific. “Storage is not a new use of the line,” Michaud told The Sun in an email. “The railroad has been storing cars for quite some time. I don’t yet know what kinds or how many additional cars will be brought into storage.”

Gonyo said the storage will not affect the transport of stone from the NL Industries mines in Tahawus. Acting Warren County Administrator Kevin Geraghty said the county is not happy about the potential of “not clean” tankers being stored on the railroad, citing their agreement with SNCR prohibiting the storage of hazardous materials. Iowa Pacific says storage will present no threats to the environment or public, and the cars will be stored safely and “with every due consideration for the environment.” “Our use of the line for storage, freight and passenger services will continue to be done with the utmost concern for the safety of people and the environment,” said Michaud. “The cars will not contain hazardous materials.” None of the cars, he said, will infringe on the railway’s ability to provide other freight services. CAMPAIGN TO HALT Environmental groups are livid and pressuring the state to put the brakes on the plan. Long-term storage of the cars may violate both APA and DEC regulations, said Protect the Adirondacks Executive Director Peter Bauer, who likened the cars to “waste products.” For 30 years, there has been a “longstanding principle” that the Adirondack Park should not be used for storing or disposing of outside waste, Bauer said, citing the APA decision to ban shipping garbage to Essex County landfills in the 1990s. About two dozen cars are currently stored on company-owned tracks in Johnsburg along the Hudson River and Route 28. Retired passenger cars are also stored on the Sanford Lake Rail Line in Minerva. “These cars are in disrepair and are falling apart,” Bauer said. “They had been vandalized and trash was evident. Most disturbing was places where the rail bed is littered with piles of paint chips that have fallen from an old rail car and are soaking into the track and ties.” The Adirondack Council’s John Sheehan said the vehicles “set a grim tone at the gateway to one of the park’s prettiest villages and undermines the community’s efforts to brand itself as a tourism destination.” Geraghty admitted the cars are an eyesore. “No one wants to see that,” he said.

While operating a railroad is grandfathered into APA regulations, long-term storage constitutes a new commercial use, Bauer argued. “We’ve seen many cases over the years where small businesses in the Adirondacks had to secure new commercial use permits from the APA in order to utilize an existing building,” Bauer said. Michaud referred to Bauer as a “want-to-be folk hero” and his comments as a “non-story” and “misguided rabble-rousing.” “I have never heard of such a phenomenon where a railroad’s ‘regulatory status’ changes as a result of car storage,” Michaud said. “I would like to know more about Mr. Bauer’s ‘initial research.’ It does not appear to be based in fact or law.” Bauer said a court case in Colorado may relate to the situation in the Adirondacks. But, he noted, cases are fact-specific, and the decision is not necessary a binding precedent. “It’s far from an open-and-shut case,” Bauer said. “There’s a lot more legal work that needs to be done.” ‘PRE-EMPTION NOT ABSOLUTE’ SNCR floated a plan to store oil tankers two years ago, but scrapped it following an uproar. In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo dated Sept. 3, 2015, the Adirondack Council argued federal pre-emption of state regulations is not absolute. Local or local ordinances will not be pre-empted as long as state and local requirements do not discriminate against railroads and “do not materially interfere” with a railroad’s ability to fulfill its common carrier obligation, wrote Executive Director William Janeway. Janeway also argued hundreds of tankers containing just residual amounts of oil could fall under the DEC’s petroleum bulk storage statutes if the combined amount exceeds 1,110 gallons. “The state should use its existing authority under our laws, as outlined above, to assert regulatory jurisdiction in order to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers and to protect the fragile water and lands of the Adirondack Park,” Janeway wrote. Adirondack Wild has also sounded off against the plan, calling it “antithetical” to the concept of the Adirondack Park. “We believe DEC has a responsibility, and believe the company involved has a responsibility, if they go forward with the proposal, there should be a full environmental impact study undertaken,” said Dan Plumley, staff partner.