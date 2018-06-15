Concert for a Cure returns to Essex

× Expand Photo provided Dan Berggren will be the guest for Concert For a Cure at the Essex Community Church June 17.

ESSEX | The Essex Community Church will hold a special event Sunday, June 17, with proceeds going toward a cause close to the organizer’s heart.

“Concert for a Cure” will take place at 3 p.m. at the church, and pastor Peggy Staats said this will be the third annual event.

“I decided that I needed to do what I could to help researchers in their quest for a cure for cancer after losing my husband to the horrible disease,” said Staats. “I also realized how many families are affected by cancer during our struggle to try to beat it. It causes so much pain and loss. The concert is held at the Essex Community Church every year because it is my hope that those in attendance will find the atmosphere conducive to praying for a cure.”

Donations from the concert were originally given to Sloan-Kettering Hospital, but she was moved by the mission of St. Jude’s to donate to their organization.

“As a pastor, this mission statement is the second great commandment in action, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’” Staats said.

Dan Berggren will headline the show, with a suggested donation of $15 per adult.