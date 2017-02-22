Concert to raise cash for park improvements in Lake George

× Expand The Lake George Community Band performs a show tune during a summer evening performance. The community band is holding a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 26 to raise money to help pay for upgrades to the park’s rock-ledge seating, stage lighting and sound system — and the public is urged to attend.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Community Band is performing in concert Sunday Feb. 26 to raise money to help fund improvements to the Shepard Park amphitheater, where the band plays intermittently in summer.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the community band’s performance is to be held in the Lake George High School auditorium. The program features an adaptation of a symphonic suite, march music, and an interpretation of Beatles’ hits, variations on a Korean folk song, as well as Glenn Miller stylings.

The donations of $15 per person will be doubled toward the amphitheater’s upgrades thanks to a $25,000 matching grant from the Charles Wood Foundation.

Children and students will be admitted free of charge.

The non-profit entity has also committed an additional $25,000 towards the improvements, which include additional rows of rock-ledge seating, better stage lighting, improved sound system as well as barrier-free access upgrades.

Set to begin this spring, the upgrades are expected to cost about $80,000.

During summer the Shepard Park amphitheater hosts concerts and other entertainment on a nightly basis. The venue’s concert schedule extends into fall, when the venue hosts the acclaimed annual Lake George Jazz Weekend.

This past weekend, King Neptune’s Pub held a fundraiser for the park’s improvements, hosting the Stony Creek Band and the Jonathan Newell Band in concert.