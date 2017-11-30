Concert will benefit statues

× Expand Photo provided This bottle of Woodstock wine was signed by “Alice’s Restaurant” singer Arlo Guthrie.

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga musician persuaded folk singer Arlo Guthrie to sign a bottle of wine to help with the drive to place statues of historic figures around town.

Roberta Whiteley of Ti’coustics said they’re taking bids for the wine at a fundraising concert for the statues project.

“On Dec. 6, we will be auctioning off a Woodstock Commemorative bottle of wine that has been signed by Arlo Guthrie,” Whiteley said. “He (Guthrie) signed it last summer.

His son, Abe Guthrie, plays for us at Ti’coustics with Bobby Sweet when we have the Sweet Night of Music in August of each year. So we had a little inside help.”

Arlo Guthrie was on of the performers at the 1969 Woodstock, NY festival that has legendary status today.

The show will be at the Fort View Inn, south of Ticonderoga on Route 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6

Musical entertainment for that night will be MaryJo and Dwynal Smith; Gary Knight; Brad Peria with Doug Cossey; and Roberta Whiteley.

Whiteley is raising money to place several wooden carvings of 18th-century historic leaders like Lord Howe around Bicentennial Park.

“There’s never a cover charge, but we do appreciate donations that will be added to the fund to place historic statues in our Bicentennial Park,” she said.

If anyone is unable to attend and wishes to place an early bid on the rare, collectible bottled wine, call the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518 585-6619 on Dec. 5 or 6 with the bid.