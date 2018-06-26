Concluding year-long primary contest, Dems head to polls Tuesday

× Expand File photo Registered Democrats will select their candidate on Tuesday to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November's general election. PLATTSBURGH | It ends Tuesday. The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District have reached the finish line in the year-long contest. Following a year of forums, campaign events, meet-and-greets, countless miles on the road, registered Democrats head to the polls on Tuesday. Polls open at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson are seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in this fall’s midterm elections. ‘A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY’ Ratigan made a bold prediction on Monday. “I know for a fact the person who’s going to win is going to get the most votes,” he said. “We can agree on it.” The candidate called Election Day “a celebration of democracy.” “Tomorrow is a testament of what all we live to create in this world,” Ratigan told The Sun on Monday. “Apple pie, cheeseburgers and the New York Giants.” The former MSNBC host and entrepreneur was endorsed by former Gov. Eliot Spitzer on Friday — “It’s been super-positive and better than expected,” said Ratigan, “and I expected good things” — and issued a flurry of robocalls on Monday that he said reached 54,000 homes. Ratigan will spend Tuesday campaigning along the Route 3 corridor in the central Adirondacks and will watch returns come in privately with friends and supporters in Lake Placid. Wilson spent Monday knocking on doors and will begin Tuesday in Glens Falls for a meet and greet with voters near Jackson Heights School. “We feel good,” said Wilson. “We feel like we’re winning.” The candidate, the subject of a recent “Good Morning America” segment, will vote at 3 p.m. in Keene before heading to Plattsburgh Brewing Company at 9 p.m. for a party with supporters and campaign volunteers. ‘LONG AND POSITIVE’ CAMPAIGN Cobb will vote in Canton at noon and spend the day in the northwestern part of the sprawling district. The campaign, which has pivoted to a focus on health care in the final weeks of the contest, appears to be expressing confidence at their candidate's prospects: The former St. Lawrence County lawmaker and health care consultant will host a “Victory Party” party with supporters and volunteers beginning at 9 p.m. at the Best Western University Inn Canton.

And in a final primary fundraising blast sent out on Monday, Cobb said, “my election is tomorrow.” “It has been a long and very positive campaign,” said Cobb in a statement. “I am honored to have had the chance to travel across our vast district to hear from people about what matters to them. I look forward to awaiting election results with my supporters, then rolling up our sleeves to continue our campaign to defeat Elise Stefanik.” GAZING AT THE 8-BALL Nelson spent Monday canvassing in his hometown of Stillwater and later in Plattsburgh, where he hit the streets with at least a dozen volunteers. He also had time to swing by Martz campaign headquarters in Glens Falls to present a staffer with a birthday cake. “I shook the Magic 8-Ball and it told me we’re going to win,” Nelson said. But on a more serious note, he said: “As a trained scientist, I don’t have any data to make such predictions.” Enthusiasm on the ground appeared to be positive, he said. As campaigns sparred over polling in the race’s final days — Cobb, Wilson and Martz all released data touting themselves as frontrunners — Nelson said anecdotal evidence appears to illustrate a large chunk of registered Democrats remain undecided. “Like 25 percent are engaged and still making up their minds," he said. "Between 10 and 20 percent are people definitely on board with us, and half is like, ‘There’s an election tomorrow?’” County boards of elections should issue reminders to reach out to voters who aren’t as news savvy as their more dialed-in counterparts, he said. “Folks are usually focused on their own lives,” he said. But whatever happens, Nelson said he’s focused on taking the fight to Republicans in November. The candidate will appear at a unity-type rally with Martz Tuesday night at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, the event’s organizer and only other candidate who will attend. The Martz camp isn’t discouraged that Wilson, Ratigan and Cobb are sitting this one out. “The goal is to celebrate Democrats with Democrats,” said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a campaign spokesman. “The guestlist is not as important to us as the celebration of the primary.”

Surrogates from all five campaigns will attend, he said, alongside representatives from county committees and the state Democratic Party. Martz has been roaming around the district in the self-dubbed “Martzmobile,” which made stops Monday at a half-dozen locations in the central part of the district, including Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Long Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Spectator, Wells, Gloversville and Glens Falls. Martz was on-board part of the way, and canvassed in Ballston Spa and Milton. The candidate will start the day with a jog in Saranac Lake before voting and attending events in Saranac Lake, Plattsburgh, Brant Lake, Chestertown and finally, Glens Falls. ‘REAL DUKE-OUT’ While campaigns have touted surveys and internal polling to spin perceived leads, Siena College or other pollsters have not polled the race, nor have media outlets in the district. County chairs have kept their distance, but issued a joint statement last week urging voters to select a candidate who can win the “moderate-to-conservative district” that President Trump won by 14 points in 2016. “It looks like a real duke-out of the ladies here in Warren County,” said Warren County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lynne Boecher, referring to Cobb, Wilson and Martz. Historical trends are not on the Republicans’ side this election cycle: the party of the president typically loses seats during midterm elections. Democrats need to flip 24 heats to regain the GOP-controlled House, and local party officials and activists are hoping a “blue wave” will extend to districts currently not ranked competitive by Beltway pundits and prognosticators. Boecher is aware turnout tends to be lower in off-years, but hopes the 118,000 active registered Democrats in New York’s 21st Congressional District will send a strong message to Washington on Tuesday by turning out in force. Slightly more than 3,066 absentee ballots have been issued for the contest, Boecher said, and must be postmarked by June 25. “I want it to be a larger turnout so we can argue Democrats in this district are engaged with the state party, with the national party,” Boecher told The Sun on Monday. FOCUS ON THE LOCAL With a humming economy and a stable job market, GOP strategists are eager to trumpet their successes.

But Republicans are also wary of immigration-related controversy dragging down candidates, as well as spikes in health insurance premiums. Stefanik has said focusing on all-local issues is a winning formula at the ballot box. Boecher agrees. Democrats must focus “100 percent” on authentic local issues if they want to defeat Stefanik in November, she said. “That would encompass jobs, protecting Social Security and our health care.” And whichever candidate emerges victorious from the primary must have a strong understanding of veterans issues, tariffs, immigration and agricultural issues and the district’s economic ties with Canada, as well as specific policy prescriptions. “I think these issues have to be addressed,” Boecher said. SHIFTING TO THE LEFT As for the incumbent, Stefanik has largely stayed out of the fray. Stefanik appeared on CBS This Morning on Monday to tout her recruitment efforts for the National Republican Congressional Committee, where she serves as recruitment chair. Four-hundred and sixty-eight women have filed to run in the 2018 cycle, 118 of whom are Republicans — triple the number who ran in 2016. Stefanik declined to handicap the race. “It’s great to see women raising their hand and running for office,” she said. But, she said: “I think we’re seeing the Democratic Party shift further and further to the left. We’re seeing this play out actually in the Democratic Party primary process in my district.” A leftward tack tends to alienates independent voters, she said, particularly in swing districts like New York’s 21st. Boecher caught the appearance and noted Stefanik’s emphasis on attracting “non-traditional” candidates. “It looked like she wanted a Republican Katie Wilson,” she said, “and I thought that was funny.” PLEDGED TO SUPPORT Stefanik easily defeated her Democrat opponents in 2014 and 2016 by landslide margins. Wilson has been endorsed by the Working Families Party, and Lynn Kahn is running as the Green Party candidate. Kahn on Monday ranked the Democratic candidates on Twitter, and included Cobb in the top slot. “Brilliant, grounded, strong listener, great communicator, life-saving instincts of a leader,” Kahn wrote. The contest has largely been G-rated, and each of the five Democratic candidates have repeatedly pledged to support the eventual nominee if they fall short.