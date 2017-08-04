Conference, event facilities at Lake George Marriott Courtyard christened

Ceremoniously slicing a banner July 20 to celebrate the opening of Lake George Marriott Courtyard hotel’s banquet facilities is Mazzone Hospitality founder and president Angelo Mazzone. Assisting in the ribbon-cutting are (left to right): Lake George Courtyard developer/partner Frank Dittrich, Mazzone Hospitality event planner Cassandra Gibson, Mazzone Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Sean Willcoxon, hotel developer/partner Dave Kenny, Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, and Lake George Chamber of Commerce Board president Fred Vogel.
Photo by Thom Randall
LAKE GEORGE — Expectations that the Lake George Marriott Courtyard hotel will help boost the village’s off-season business were heightened when the hotel’s owners announced that their banquets and conferences will be catered and managed jointly with Mazzone Hospitality — renowned in the Capital Region and beyond for their upscale food service.
Local officials joined executives of the two enterprises for a ribbon cutting ceremony held at the hotel on July 20.
As many as 100 people celebrated the new alliance at a reception held in one of the new ballrooms.
Mazzone Hospitality will be booking, managing and catering weddings and events in the hotel’s banquet spaces as well as collaborating with the hotel to book conventions and conferences.
Renowned in upstate New York, Mazzone Hospitality owns and operates fine-dining restaurants throughout the Capital Region and conducts food service operations at leading area corporate headquarters.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais hailed the new partnership, predicting it will bring many more conferences, corporate meetings, wedding receptions and other events to the village.
“The combination of the Marriott and Mazzone Catering is a tremendous addition to Lake George — this is going to be a great partnership,” he said.
Marriott Courtyard co-developer Frank Dittrich said that the hotel has already proven it will be boosting year-round economic activity in the years to come.
“Our goal is to bring more people into Lake George and experience what we have here year-round,” he said.
Mazzone Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Sean Willcoxon said the Marriott Courtyard provides another prime venue for his firm’s services.
“We’ve been wanting for some time to get established north of Saratoga, so we’re now really excited to be in Lake George Village on the main strip, with the view of the lake,” Willcoxon said. “We couldn’t ask for more.”
Three event spaces, totaling about 10,000 square feet, are located in the southern side of the Courtyard hotel: the Lakeshore Conference Center on the first floor, which can be subdivided into breakout rooms as needed; the Paradise Bay Ballroom directly above; and the Silver Bay Ballroom, almost identical, one floor higher.
The companion ballrooms allow for a cocktail reception to be held in one venue, and a formal dinner to be held directly afterwards nearby in the other ballroom.
A wedding suite adjacent to the Silver Bay Ballroom provides a place for the bride and groom and their attendants to prepare for a grand entrance down a staircase into the ballroom.
Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson praised the facilities’ versatility.
“It’s a great venue, to have everything in one place — this will have a definite impact on our area’s economy,” he said, noting that the Marriott is a welcome addition to the other leading local banquet venues: Fort William Henry hotel, The Inn at Erlowest and The Sagamore.
“All business is good business,” Dickinson added.
Willcoxon predicted that Mazzone’s partnership with the Marriott Courtyard will provide new jobs for Warren County residents — five to seven full-time, year-round jobs locally and 15-20 part-time jobs. He said the latter would be full-time positions if employees were able to work at the other Mazzone venues. Several years ago, the gross annual revenue of the Mazzone enterprises was estimated at $38 million.
“We’re now able to tap into a lot of skilled workers in the Lake George area — and we’ll be doing our best attempting to keep them working year-round,” Willcoxon said, noting that Mazzone Hospitality’s new presence in Lake George would allow them to expand their catering business into the Adirondacks.
Amanda Metzger, of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, said The Courtyard’s ballrooms, balconies and rooftop terrace with a view of the lake enhanced what the village can provide for conferences and events.
“Considering their phenomenal food and service, we’re really happy that Mazzone Catering connected with the Marriott Courtyard,” she said.
Mazzone Hospitality founder Angelo Mazzone mentioned how Marriott Courtyard co-owner Dave Kenny had urged him to expand northward.
“Thanks to Dave for prodding me for a long time to come to Lake George,” Angelo Mazzone said. “I’m glad were finally here, and we’re going to do great things.”
Kenny credited the mayor and village officials for their support over the past several years which culminated in the six-story, $26 million hotel being built in the village.
“Mayor Blais had the vision of making the village a year-round resort, and we’re going to prove it can work,” Kenny said.