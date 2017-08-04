Conference, event facilities at Lake George Marriott Courtyard christened

× Ceremoniously slicing a banner July 20 to celebrate the opening of Lake George Marriott Courtyard hotel’s banquet facilities is Mazzone Hospitality founder and president Angelo Mazzone. Assisting in the ribbon-cutting are (left to right): Lake George Courtyard developer/partner Frank Dittrich, Mazzone Hospitality event planner Cassandra Gibson, Mazzone Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Sean Willcoxon, hotel developer/partner Dave Kenny, Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, and Lake George Chamber of Commerce Board president Fred Vogel. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — Expectations that the Lake George Marriott Courtyard hotel will help boost the village’s off-season business were heightened when the hotel’s owners announced that their banquets and conferences will be catered and managed jointly with Mazzone Hospitality — renowned in the Capital Region and beyond for their upscale food service.

Local officials joined executives of the two enterprises for a ribbon cutting ceremony held at the hotel on July 20.

As many as 100 people celebrated the new alliance at a reception held in one of the new ballrooms.

Mazzone Hospitality will be booking, managing and catering weddings and events in the hotel’s banquet spaces as well as collaborating with the hotel to book conventions and conferences.

Renowned in upstate New York, Mazzone Hospitality owns and operates fine-dining restaurants throughout the Capital Region and conducts food service operations at leading area corporate headquarters.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais hailed the new partnership, predicting it will bring many more conferences, corporate meetings, wedding receptions and other events to the village.

“The combination of the Marriott and Mazzone Catering is a tremendous addition to Lake George — this is going to be a great partnership,” he said.

Marriott Courtyard co-developer Frank Dittrich said that the hotel has already proven it will be boosting year-round economic activity in the years to come.

“Our goal is to bring more people into Lake George and experience what we have here year-round,” he said.

Mazzone Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Sean Willcoxon said the Marriott Courtyard provides another prime venue for his firm’s services.

“We’ve been wanting for some time to get established north of Saratoga, so we’re now really excited to be in Lake George Village on the main strip, with the view of the lake,” Willcoxon said. “We couldn’t ask for more.”

Three event spaces, totaling about 10,000 square feet, are located in the southern side of the Courtyard hotel: the Lakeshore Conference Center on the first floor, which can be subdivided into breakout rooms as needed; the Paradise Bay Ballroom directly above; and the Silver Bay Ballroom, almost identical, one floor higher.