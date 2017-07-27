Congo-Palooza to raise funds for ‘non-traditional’ scholarship

× Expand Photo provided Joseph Congelosi, Jr. passed away in a house fire last May in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — Friends and family will gather this weekend to celebrate the lives of two friends who died far too soon.

Joseph Congelosi, Jr. passed away in a house fire on Margaret Street last May, a blaze that also took the life of Geoffrey Brenno.

Huda Badr died unexpectedly just weeks later.

Congelosi, Jr. and Badr grew up as neighbors on North Catherine Street in Plattsburgh.

The loss sent their close-knit group of friends reeling.

As they continue to heal, the Plattsburgh High School grads hope to inspire others while keeping their memories alive.

The first-ever Congo-Palooza is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at Oval Craft Brewery.

There, guests can recall their memories while also raising funds for a new scholarship.

The Joseph Congelosi and Huda Badr Memorial Scholarship is non-traditional, said their classmates at Plattsburgh High School.

The scholarship is designed, in part, to aid a graduating senior with help in accomplishing their travel goals.

Candidates are nominated by a teacher, and recipients are selected by a committee of family members and loved ones.

The award is based more on personality — not necessarily grades, organizers said.

Congelosi and Badr were both funny with outgoing, jovial and engaging personalities.

And both had open minds, expressing a desire to learn about new ideas, people and cultures.

“Joe was a world traveler,” recalled Danielle Erb. “He encouraged people to see the world.”

Colby Graves traveled to London, Prague and Copenhagen with Congelosi in March 2016.

The trip was somewhat spontaneous: They hatched the idea in December and were on a plane by March.

In London, the pair enjoyed visiting friends who relocated there following study abroad programs.

Their classmates see the scholarship eventually spreading its wings far beyond travel, and aim to increase the amount and number of scholarships, or possibly do other community projects — even historical preservation work.

Congelosi, who worked at UFirst Federal Credit Union in Plattsburgh, had previously served as an assistant to former Rep. Bill Owens, and was a board member of Clinton County Historical Association.

He also had a strong sense of community, loved people and enjoyed getting to know them, his friends recalled.