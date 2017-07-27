Congo-Palooza to raise funds for ‘non-traditional’ scholarship

Photo provided
Joseph Congelosi, Jr. passed away in a house fire last May in Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH — Friends and family will gather this weekend to celebrate the lives of two friends who died far too soon.
Joseph Congelosi, Jr. passed away in a house fire on Margaret Street last May, a blaze that also took the life of Geoffrey Brenno.
Huda Badr died unexpectedly just weeks later.
Congelosi, Jr. and Badr grew up as neighbors on North Catherine Street in Plattsburgh.
The loss sent their close-knit group of friends reeling.
As they continue to heal, the Plattsburgh High School grads hope to inspire others while keeping their memories alive.
The first-ever Congo-Palooza is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at Oval Craft Brewery.
There, guests can recall their memories while also raising funds for a new scholarship.
The Joseph Congelosi and Huda Badr Memorial Scholarship is non-traditional, said their classmates at Plattsburgh High School.
The scholarship is designed, in part, to aid a graduating senior with help in accomplishing their travel goals.
Candidates are nominated by a teacher, and recipients are selected by a committee of family members and loved ones.
The award is based more on personality — not necessarily grades, organizers said.
Congelosi and Badr were both funny with outgoing, jovial and engaging personalities.
And both had open minds, expressing a desire to learn about new ideas, people and cultures.
“Joe was a world traveler,” recalled Danielle Erb. “He encouraged people to see the world.”
Colby Graves traveled to London, Prague and Copenhagen with Congelosi in March 2016.
The trip was somewhat spontaneous: They hatched the idea in December and were on a plane by March.
In London, the pair enjoyed visiting friends who relocated there following study abroad programs.
Their classmates see the scholarship eventually spreading its wings far beyond travel, and aim to increase the amount and number of scholarships, or possibly do other community projects — even historical preservation work.
Congelosi, who worked at UFirst Federal Credit Union in Plattsburgh, had previously served as an assistant to former Rep. Bill Owens, and was a board member of Clinton County Historical Association.
He also had a strong sense of community, loved people and enjoyed getting to know them, his friends recalled.
“He just liked to share experiences with people,” Erb said. “When he died, I was just amazed by how many people were impacted. He is definitely missed.”
Badr, said Graves, "was very chatty, funny and sarcastic and quick-witted."
FUNDRAISER
Saturday’s event is family-friendly, and has something for everyone — including food, drinks, music, games, themed raffle baskets and additional prizes.
Guests will also be encouraged to visit the CCHA, which is extending their hours for the event.
The suggested donation is $10. A limited amount of t-shirts are on sale for $20, as well as memorial bracelets for $5.
Local businesses have stepped forward to offer raffle prizes, including golf and ferry passes, restaurant vouchers, a kayak and Ghost Tour from the Greater Adirondack Ghost & Tour Company.
Food trucks will also be on-site.
And of course, lots of fun is planned.
The first-ever Congo-Palooza is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at Oval Craft Brewery. "There will be food, drinks, music, games, raffles, prizes and lots of fun to be had — just the way Joe and Huda would have wanted it," organizers said.
Congelosi was nicknamed “Congo” by his classmates.
He played football, but wasn’t a star player: “He was everybody’s champion,” Erb said. “He was always a cheerleader for everyone.”
His victory dance was playing the congos, she laughed.
Graves said Congelosi would want people to be adventurous and spontaneous — even if opting to spring $5 for a soccer match, like the pair did in London.
“You never know, as we found out, when you may not be able to do these things anymore,” Graves said.
Congo-Palooza: Saturday, July 29 at Oval Craft Brewery from 1 to 8 p.m. 110 Ohio Avenue.
Donations can be made to: paypal.me/congopalooza
Checks can be mailed to: Congelosi/Badr Memorial Scholarship c/o Danielle GirardP.O. Box 2407Plattsburgh, NY 12901