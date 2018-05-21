Congress candidates seek to distinguish campaigns in Saranac Lake

× Expand Pete DeMola Candidates for New York’s 21st Congressional District met at the latest in a series of candidate forums on Sunday, May 20 at Saranac Lake Central. SARANAC LAKE | A common refrain emerged at the latest candidate forum for challengers seeking to vanquish Rep. Elise Stefanik on Sunday: I agree with my opponents, but… “These forums are always so entertaining even as a candidate, because we agree on so much,” said Katie Wilson. But at the end of the day, the race ultimately boils down to who has the best shot at unseating the sophomore lawmaker this fall, she said. “Who on this stage is not going to go blank, wilt or not have a really good rebuttal?” Wilson said. “I’m exactly the type of candidate Elise Stefanik is terrified of.” The forum at Saranac Lake Central School — the fourth in as many weeks — saw the five Democrats and one Green Party candidate largely find common ground on policy. All agreed that a national infrastructure plan has the potential to drive the economy; on a more equitable education policy, a greater emphasis on vocational training, a long-term immigration fix, universal health care and stamping out the opioid epidemic through strong federal efforts. But with the June 26 primary just a month away and no clear frontrunner leading the pack, candidates opted to steer away from quibbling over granular policy differences in favor of amplifying the overall arguments underpinning their candidacies. Wilson, who has already secured the Working Families Party line, is joined by Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Dylan Ratigan in seeking the Democratic nomination. Lynn Kahn will appear on the ballot as a Green Party candidate. TOUTING RECORDS Martz said she has a proven track record on job creation, citing work with companies like Apex Solar Power in Keene and Birch Boys in Tupper Lake as career bullet points. And her stint as deputy director with Adirondack North Country Association has bolstered the local farm-to-table movement, helping lay down the foundation for a program that allowed for the transport of local food from the Champlain Valley to New York City. Ratigan, a former business reporter and MSNBC host, underscored he is the only candidate who has the financial background and road-tested experience to reform what he argues is a broken political system.

Democrats had the majority in the House and Senate when Obamacare was ushered through in 2010, he said. But party leadership refused to introduce the public option, which had broad public support, and instead offered the individual mandate. “It was a bigger bailout for the financial system than a bailout of the banks,” said Ratigan. “Our political system is so desperately broken that even the well-meaning, aspiring and morally-righteous Democratic Party, instead of doing anything like the obvious solutions that will be discussed up and down this table today, were beholden to the health insurance companies and the drug companies that financed them.” Cobb made waves at a forum last week for repeatedly excoriating Stefanik, including making claims about a social media post that her team said was demonstrably false. The former St. Lawrence legislator on Sunday largely scaled back her attacks and portrayed herself as a experienced and capable lawmaker. “For the last 30 years, I’ve worked to improve access to health care, and education, and to promote good business, and honest and responsible government,” Cobb said. “Now more than ever, we need representatives who are listening to us and who are working for us.” Kahn presented herself as a lifelong problem-solver with deep experience hacking away at unwieldy bureaucracies and culling government waste at the federal level. “How do we drive solutions to complex problems?” she asked. “You have to start with a vision. If the vision is world-class health care for all, you need to develop a roadmap.” TAILORED APPROACHES Despite their overall visions for a bigger, more inclusive government, candidates took pains to present themselves in one of two categories: Those with an eye for bold, progressive legislation, or as pragmatists who will pursue more measured, graduated policies in order to generate consensus in a deeply divided nation and diverse district that covers the entire northern part of the state. Nelson, a Justice Democrat, has stood alone in wholeheartedly endorsing big progressive policies without reservation, including universal higher education, publicly funded elections and a full transition away from fossil fuels by 2035. Wilson, too, has called for massive government-run projects like a Civilian Conservation Corp-type program and universal basic income.

But she’s taken a more measured approach on issues like health care, where she supports Sen. Murphy’s Medicare buy-in, for instance, as a bridge to Medicare for All. “Right now it is the job of our representatives to compromise,” Wilson said. “We saw that with Obamacare. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but it was what they could accomplish at the time.” And on free college: “I’m all for that, but it’s not realistic right now,” Wilson said. Cobb, Martz and Ratigan have also indicated they would take a more "wait-and-see" approach to policymaking, recognizing the gridlock baked into the system. “The public will is something we’re going to have to get beyond,” said Martz, noting the divisiveness of health care policy in the U.S. Republicans will be quick to link universal health care to socialized medicine during the general election, she said. “We will have a strong fight on our hands when we start promoting Medicare for All.” Kahn stressed that in a sprawling district like New York’s 21st Congressional District, a one size fits all approach likely won’t work, and it’s important to glean citizen input. “It’s really important that you’re all part of the conversation,” Kahn told the crowd. “Whatever the conversation is, we have to talk to people who do not agree with us.” Ratigan said being an effective lawmaker translates beyond ideological litmus tests. “You are kidding yourselves if you believe that simply sending somebody who believes what you believe will solve your problems,” he said. “You need to send somebody to Washington, D.C. with a history of actually standing up to politicians for what is right, and my history will show that very clearly.” CAMPAIGN FINANCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT The event sponsored by a pair of grassroots groups — Adirondack Voters for Change and UN!TE the North Country — included few fireworks between the candidates, who have largely refrained from all-out warfare on the debate stage. Several of them flexed their muscles over who was best positioned to reduce the corrosive role of money on politics. Nelson again asked his thinning field of competitors to disavow contributions from lobbyists and corporate political action committees, or PACs.

“Dylan, you’re right — we have a broken political system and we can fix it,” Nelson said. “The first step to fix it is electing candidates that refuse to take corporate PAC and lobbyist money.” Four out of the six candidates have publicly taken his pledge. “Today I’m asking you to help us make it five,” he said. Ratigan responded, “Interestingly, I’m the only person who is standing here who has not taken corporate PAC or lobbyist money, Patrick, so it’s odd to me that you brought that up, but I appreciate that you did so.” “I think Justice Democrats is a PAC,” Ratigan said. “You should look up the definition.” PACs can donate up to $5,000, while super PACs can raise unlimited sums of money and are legally barred from coordinating with campaigns. × Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan graduated from Saranac Lake Central in 1990. “I don’t remember an auditorium this nice at the time," he said. Ratigan said he co-founded a group called Get Money Out designed to rid politics of corporate money. He then donated that list to a group called Represent.Us, which has continued to work on the issue. He also said he was the co-founder of Business for Democracy, a coalition dedicated to campaign finance reform. “The only PAC that I’m having a conversation with is a PAC called End Citizens United, and I’ve been interviewing them to see if I can take their money without being attacked by Pat,” Ratigan said. Wilson chimed in, “The founder of End Citizens United donated personally to my campaign, so I’ll be taking that endorsement.” She called for a cap that limits the amount of money campaigns can raise based on the level of office — such as $500,000 to $1 million for a House race, for instance. “What that does is limits the advantage an incumbent has with their war chest, and it levels the playing field, and gets to the root of so many of these problems that are underlying everything else that we’re talking about on the world stage right now,” Wilson said. The Justice Democrats were formed to fight back against corporate PAC money, contended Nelson, and have called for the Supreme Court to overturn Citizens United, the U.S. Supreme Court case that prohibited the government from regulating independent expenditures.

“We believe that you cannot reform the campaign finance system by electing people that benefit from a corrupt corporate finance system,” Nelson said. The average contribution to his campaign is $32, he said. While Ratigan has not taken corporate PAC money, he stopped short of taking Nelson’s pledge after the event. “I promise not to take monies from entities I don’t agree with,” he said. Martz has also declined to take the pledge, noting the general election is poised to be expensive. “I will accept money from PACs as long as they share my values,” Martz said. “Once I’m there, you better believe I’ll be pushing for some sort of public finance option for our elections because it’s the people whose voice should be heard — not the voices of the most wealthy.” The Green Party does not accept corporate or lobbyist donations as part of their platform. “From where I sit and stand, the Democrats and the Republicans are each paid for by lobbyists of some kind of industry,” said Kahn. “And in the general, all those industries benefit from war, and that’s why we are marching towards a war crisis in this crisis. Vote Green.” DISAGREED WITH FORMAT Organizers said they counted 171 attendees. The candidates were given two minutes for responses to the health care and vocational training questions posed by moderator Diane Minutilli with one-minute rebuttals. But subsequent questions were limited to 30 seconds as part of an extended lightning round, a compressed timeline that frustrated some candidates. “Thirty seconds is hardly enough time to even address it — it’s almost disrespectful. I’m sorry, but this is important,” said Cobb when rushing to complete an answer on gun control. The crowd applauded. “Our kids are dying,” she said. Later, Cobb added: “We need to think about communicating with each other. Communication takes time. (Kahn) said it right: We need to listen to each other. What we haven’t been able to talk about today is you. What a congressperson can do — the power of a congressperson — is constituent services.” Cobb at the event called for a two percent cap on interest for student loans — “the federal government should not be making money from students going to university” — and the creation of a new health care coalition similar to the state-convened North Country Health Systems Redesign Commission, on which she served until 2014.

“I would like to create a coalition throughout this district of health care providers; of human service providers; of business owners; of elected officials working together to look at our health care delivery system and look at the gaps in those services,” Cobb said. × Expand Pete DeMola “We need to think about communicating with each other," said Tedra Cobb, a Democrat. She also pledged to roll back the tax plan, contending the policy has left the middle class with a $1.5 trillion bill. Nelson called for abolishing funding public schools through local property taxes “Insteading of education being the Great Equalizer, it’s perpetuating wealth and income inequality,” he said. Ratigan said he could create a “dashboard of key performance indicators” that measure economic performance in the district. The candidate said he’s already begun the process of reaching out to both “one of the largest restaurant chains in Canada,” as well as the board of directors of Google for a series of initial meetings. Ratigan also agreed that the federal government should reinstate the ban on assault weapons, the second candidate to do so after Nelson. STEFANIK COMPLAINTS And of course, Stefanik was the subject of criticism. “She said she’s pro-life, but the reality is, she’s not pro- your life — nor of the pro-life of a struggling mother — she's her pro-life, and and we need someone who is pro the life of all of us and understands a woman, and only a woman, controls her body," said Martz in a response to a question on if the U.S. should lift a global "gag rule" on abortion, a measure that is reportedly being weighed by President Trump. Martz also criticized Stefanik for voting with Trump “96 percent of the time” despite claiming independence, presumably a reference to FiveThirtyEight. “She did not say a word about the Paris Accord until he pulled out — and only then did she say you should not have done it. That’s followership — not leadership.” Cobb criticized Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, for her vote to repeal Obamacare and what she perceived as a lack of attention to constituent service. “What we don’t have now with Elise Stefanik is someone who is listening to us and working with us,” Cobb said. “We need someone who lives where we live; who understands our needs and challenges, and who will passionately fight for us.”