Congress race enters new phase as candidates seek signatures

Seven Democrats now circulating petitions to gain ballot access

× Expand Photo provided Democrats seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have five weeks to obtain 1,250 signatures to make the ballot. ELIZABETHTOWN | After months of forums, fundraisers, meet and greets and rubber chicken dinners, the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District has entered a new phase with measurable, concrete benchmarks. Petitioning for signatures began March 6. Democrats seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) now have five weeks to obtain 1,250 signatures to make the ballot. Failure to collect enough valid signatures by April 12 will send the hopefuls packing — at least as Democrats. Candidates took to the streets last week. × 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next Emily Martz went door-to-door in Wilton, Saratoga County. Just one year ago, Martz was leading grassroots protests against the Trump administration in Saranac Lake. Now that discontent has evolved into a full-fledged campaign operation. “It’s not just frustration, but standing for something, and understanding that the country is in a tough spot,” Martz said. The candidate has been beating down the pavement for 14 months, and called the petition process “a natural progression.” “I have literally worn a hole in the bottom of my sole from being on the sidewalk,” Martz said. David Mastrianni launched his effort in Corinth in Saratoga. “It’s a fascinating thing,” said Mastrianni, a Saratoga oncologist. “I have never done petitioning before. I’m really enjoying it, and have met a lot of interesting people.” He marveled that for a country where disliking politicians is somewhat of a national pastime, folks sure are friendly to the candidates themselves. FIVE WEEKS Seven Democrats are angling for the party’s nomination. If more than one makes the ballot, a primary election will be held June 26. Patrick Nelson personally canvassed neighborhoods in his hometown of Stillwater in Saratoga County last Tuesday. “For me to put on pair of sneakers and go door to door, I’m a happy guy,” he said. The candidate is a familiar sight. Nelson sits on the Saratoga Democratic Party Committee and petitions for local candidates every two years, as well as for state and federal representatives. Nelson ran for local office in 2015 and has worked on the campaigns of the past two Democratic nominees, including serving as Mike Derrick’s field director in 2016.

“It’s exciting,” said Nelson, who has modeled his volunteer-driven campaign after that of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “It’s good we have something really important to have our volunteers do.” Tedra Cobb started at the southern end of the district and had worked her way up to Jefferson County by the end of the week. “We have a plethora of volunteers on the street pounding the pavement,” said Cobb. “That’s the mission in March.” For Cobb, the process is the culmination of all her efforts since declaring her candidacy last July. Asking for voter support is something that comes naturally to the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker. “I’m the only one who has ever been elected before, so getting petitions for me is the democratic process — it’s exciting,” Cobb said. Katie Wilson, who spent the day in Cumberland Head, called the beginning of the process a “reality check.” “Yesterday, there was that moment of reality where we were knocking on doors, shaking hands and discussing issues they care about,” Wilson said. “It was a breath of fresh air outside echo chambers, Democratic committees and Indivisible groups.” Voters are generally welcoming, she said, with many inviting her into their homes. One even gave her a package of hand warmers. “A lot of people just want to be heard,” Wilson said. “They want someone to listen to stories and needs and trust that someone cares.” Wilson secured the endorsement of the Working Families Party last week, a left-leaning party with 41,000 registered voters statewide. Clinching their support will allow for the deployment of additional resources in the field to gather signatures for both parties, “and otherwise provide assistance in strategy and field work,” Wilson said. GROWING OPERATIONS The five-week sprint comes when the race has no clear frontrunner seeking to emerge from the scrum. Until now, Don Boyajian has touted himself as the leading candidate based on his fundraising strength, bringing in $353,478 raised since declaring his candidacy last August. Boyajian, a Saratoga-based attorney, will use those funds to drive the signature gathering process. Expect “tremendous investments in volunteer infrastructure,” said Rich Thuma, a campaign spokesman. “We expect a very strong signature process.”

Thuma declined to disclose the size of the campaign’s operation, citing an unwillingness to get into an arms race with other campaigns. But others willingly volunteered the size of their operations: Martz’s campaign gathered 200 signatures last Tuesday, and their effort consists of 90 trained canvassers alone. “We have overall upwards of 250 campaign volunteers,” Martz said. “I would say this has been a tangible and visible representation of what our campaign is all about.” Nelson said he’s got a team of 80 volunteers currently carrying petitions, with others pledging to sign up to help later in the process. Cobb touted 200 carriers and 500 total volunteers. Wilson estimated between 50 to 60 volunteers augmented by “three to five” paid staffers. “Five-hundred have signed up one way or another,” she said. Mastrianni estimated “3 or 4” staffers working the streets at any given day out of 20 total volunteers altogether. Dylan Ratigan declined to disclose precise numbers. “It’s not meaningful in my case,” Ratigan said. “The numbers are changing so quickly every day.” Ratigan said he was ready to roll with petitions last Tuesday, just two weeks after formally entering the race. The latest candidate joined the fray a full year after Nelson, and about eight months after Boyajian, Cobb, Wilson and Martz. The Saranac Lake native bristled at the use of the phrase “playing catch-up,” arguing it implies an issue or a problem. “The work is where the fun is,” Ratigan said. “Now the grind of petitions is underway because of the late arrival. It’s a lot of work in a short amount of time to accomplish that organization.” Ratigan touted “tremendous response” to his campaign from groups throughout the district. “The truth is the political system isn’t working for people, and it resonates universally because it’s so obvious,” Ratigan said. “People respond to hearing the truth in an inspiring way.” CHALLENGES Observers of the district’s politics said candidates are faced with numerous obstacles. The weather has been unforgiving the first week, canceling a Boyajian event in Glens Falls, for instance. Others braved the elements. “When we petitioned for Bernie, it was January and February and this was certainly better,” Nelson said.