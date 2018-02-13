Congressional candidate touts Olympic victories in fundraising pitch

× Expand Photo provided Don Boyajian

PLATTSBURGH | The region is cheering its Olympic heroes.

But one congressional candidate is seeking to leverage the collective cheer into a fundraising pitch to supporters.

“Did you see the news from Pyeongchang?” wrote Don Boyajian in a fundraising email blast sent out to supporters on Tuesday. “Saranac Lake resident Chris Mazdzer made history as the first American to ever win a medal in the singles luge event! Whitehall native Codie Bascue will soon compete for gold in the bobsled event.”

The pitch touted the region’s deep-rooted Olympic sports industry and the “spirit of the North Country.”

Boyajian, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, said if elected, he would preserve what’s “great about the district while updating the institutions that need it, like health care and infrastructure.”

“People in the North Country have a kind of grit and commitment that you just don’t see anymore elsewhere. Our two Olympians embody those principles. Chip in if you agree!”

The pitch recommended a $30 donation.

“We have a mid-month target we’re aiming for and that deadline is tomorrow. A donation of $30 would go a long way in helping us reach that and keeping us on track to make February another outstanding month.”

The link directed readers to ActBlue, a online fundraising platform widely used by Democratic campaigns.

Stefanik’s campaign team seized on the pitch after a reporter wrote about it on Twitter.

“We should come together and cheer for our #NY21 Olympic athletes,” responded Lenny Alcivar. “Not raise campaign money off of them. Shame on Desperate Don.”

And in a second tweet, the Stefanik campaign spokesman wrote: “Desperate Don and @DCCC, call your office. He also needs an Olympic fact checker. #NY21.”

Mazdzer took silver in men’s luge on Sunday.

He’s the first-ever Olympic medalist in men’s singles luge — but not the first to win a medal:

Erin Hamlin in 2014 became the first American to win an Olympic medal in singles luge, taking home a bronze.

Since declaring his candidacy last August, Boyajian has led an aggressive fundraising operation, topping the list of Democratic candidates in the two fundraising quarters he has been a declared candidate.