Congressional candidates file, but petition challenges irk opponents

Pete DeMola
All seven Democratic candidates competing to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have filed petitions with the state Board of Elections. But petitions may still be challenged.
Petitions had to be received Thursday at 5 p.m. or postmarked on that day and received by the board of elections by the close of business hours Friday.
Barring a successful challenge, each of the seven candidates will now square off at a Democratic primary on June 26, with the winner going on to run against Stefanik in November.
Tedra Cobb leads the Democratic pack with 5,300 signatures.
“My name will be on the ballot, but this is all about the people of our region — about taking our government back from our elected officials who have put our way of life on the chopping block,” Cobb said in a statement.
Don Boyajian filed 3,000; Dylan Ratigan, 2,450; David Mastrianni, 1,850; Katie Wilson, 1,850, and Patrick Nelson, 1,769.
Emily Martz declined to reveal totals, but documents reveal approximately 2,500 signatures.
Lynn Kahn of Schroon Lake also filed Green Party petitions.
Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, filed last Monday with over 8,500 signatures across the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines.
While the signature threshold for each party differs, ballot access for the two major parties require 1,250 signatures.
Wilson has also secured the Working Families Party line, gathering 180 signatures following her formal endorsement last month.
COBB CAMP CHALLENGES
Registered voters have a three-day window (not including weekends) after the petitions have been submitted to file a general objection with the board of elections.
Specific objections must be filed within six days, weekends included.
By the close of business Friday, a surrogate for Cobb filed five sets of sets of objections: One against the Martz petition and four against each of the Stefanik petitions, according to the state Board of Elections.
“I’m issuing challenges to all of them,” said Kris Walker.
Walker, a Cobb campaign volunteer who did not circulate petitions for the candidate, told The Sun the process doesn’t hold candidates accountable for the accuracy of the signatures.
Witnesses to congressional petitions can be from anywhere. All signatures on a petition are presumed to be valid, and it would take a properly filed objection to eliminate a signature for any variety of reasons.
“Filing objections allows us to check all of them, check against board of elections records, and make sure all candidates are playing fair,” Walker said. “This gives us a couple days so I can go through everything.”
Cobb campaign manager Mike Szustak said, "We want the opportunity to review the petitions to ensure that the integrity of this critical piece of our democratic process is upheld. Candidates for high office need to be held to the highest standard and we want to ensure that those who seek to represent us have followed the rules thoroughly."
Walker said he planned on filing objections against each campaign, but challenges to only Martz and Stefanik had been filed by the close of business on Friday.
Challenges are standard operating procedure in elections.
“Likely, low number petitions (@AdirondacKatie @PatFNelson @Martz4Congress @Davidforthe21st) have, or will have, objections filed to prevent a large primary,” wrote Franklin County GOP Chairman Ray Scollin on Twitter. “It is a maneuver to limit competition. And it would be naive to believe it was not planned for months.”
DEM SKIRMISH
“I’m glad to be getting the attention,” Martz told The Sun on Friday. “Our campaign deserves a lot of attention because it’s a campaign that’s focused on the people of the North Country and the issues of the North Country.
“To me, it shines light on the strength of my relationship with the people of the North Country.”
The challenge also drew criticism from Wilson, who rallied to defend Martz on social media.
"@TedraCobb you’ve been proclaiming for the last 8 months you’d NEVER run against your fellow Dems, only Stefanik! So why challenge @Martz4Congress ??!! Seems very disingenuous to me,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.
Boyajian campaign manager Rich Thuma said, "Seems like Tedra Cobb is trying to burn every other campaign down. I’m confused. She has stated repeatedly that she was going to run a positive campaign and not attack other Democrats. This is inconsistent and wasteful.”
The skirmish comes as all seven Democrats gathered in Albany this weekend at the Democratic Rural Conference, a networking event for upstate Democrats.
Each of the candidates appeared at a panel on Saturday morning, and spent the weekend networking with state and federal officials.
Asked about the challenges, the Stefanik campaign hammered the field without mentioning Cobb by name.
“This election is a contrast between a lackluster gaggle of seven rudderless democrats, a Green Party candidate and possibly others, running against an independent Republican whose strong, bipartisan record has united four crucial political parties behind her campaign,” said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman. “While Democrats are divided, fractured and demoralized by a weak field of infighting candidates sprinting to the extreme left, Elise Stefanik has unified and earned the support of the Republican, Conservative, Reform and Independence Parties on behalf of her re-election.”
Stefanik was endorsed by all four parties, but the unanimous support wasn’t enough to fend off a GOP challenge.
The state Board of Elections had not received petitions from Russell Finley, a St. Lawrence cattle farmer and former U.S. Olympic bobsledder, by the end of Friday.
Asked on Saturday if he planned on ending his campaign or issuing an official statement, Finley responded by email “petitions can be mailed.”
Barring any successful petition challenges, the state Board of Elections will certify the results on May 3.