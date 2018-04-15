Congressional candidates file, but petition challenges irk opponents

× Expand Pete DeMola All seven Democratic candidates competing to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have filed petitions with the state Board of Elections. But petitions may still be challenged.

ALBANY | All seven Democratic candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have met the deadline to file petitions with the state Board of Elections.

Petitions had to be received Thursday at 5 p.m. or postmarked on that day and received by the board of elections by the close of business hours Friday.

Barring a successful challenge, each of the seven candidates will now square off at a Democratic primary on June 26, with the winner going on to run against Stefanik in November.

Tedra Cobb leads the Democratic pack with 5,300 signatures.

“My name will be on the ballot, but this is all about the people of our region — about taking our government back from our elected officials who have put our way of life on the chopping block,” Cobb said in a statement.

Don Boyajian filed 3,000; Dylan Ratigan, 2,450; David Mastrianni, 1,850; Katie Wilson, 1,850, and Patrick Nelson, 1,769.

Emily Martz declined to reveal totals, but documents reveal approximately 2,500 signatures.

Lynn Kahn of Schroon Lake also filed Green Party petitions.

Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, filed last Monday with over 8,500 signatures across the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines.

While the signature threshold for each party differs, ballot access for the two major parties require 1,250 signatures.

Wilson has also secured the Working Families Party line, gathering 180 signatures following her formal endorsement last month.

COBB CAMP CHALLENGES

Registered voters have a three-day window (not including weekends) after the petitions have been submitted to file a general objection with the board of elections.

Specific objections must be filed within six days, weekends included.

By the close of business Friday, a surrogate for Cobb filed five sets of sets of objections: One against the Martz petition and four against each of the Stefanik petitions, according to the state Board of Elections.

“I’m issuing challenges to all of them,” said Kris Walker.

Walker, a Cobb campaign volunteer who did not circulate petitions for the candidate, told The Sun the process doesn’t hold candidates accountable for the accuracy of the signatures.

Witnesses to congressional petitions can be from anywhere. All signatures on a petition are presumed to be valid, and it would take a properly filed objection to eliminate a signature for any variety of reasons.