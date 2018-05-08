Congressional hopefuls line up behind universal health care, but differ on details

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola All seven candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) are calling for universal health care access. PLATTSBURGH | Each of the candidates seeking to take on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in this fall’s midterm elections supports a universal health care system. But the political hopefuls differ on the precise details, with some supporting “Medicare for All,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed government-run health care legislation, and others offering a more gradual pathway to universal coverage. Emily Martz, who supports Medicare for All, spoke of “Two Americas” at a forum at SUNY Plattsburgh on Friday, sharing an anecdote about an uncle who developed melanoma which metastasized to his lungs. Insurance covered most bills and he’s now in remission. But a friend’s husband delayed doctor’s visits following signs of a heart attack because he could not afford health insurance. “Finally she convinced him to go,” Martz said. “At the intake window, he dropped dead of a heart attack. We’re the richest country in the world. There’s no reason that should happen.” Six Democratic candidates are running for the nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. Joining Martz are Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan, Katie Wilson and Lynn Kahn, a Green Party candidate. “Single-payer is part of the Green Party platform and of course I support that,” said Kahn. Ratigan said the phrase “universal” has been politicized, and has endorsed a "national health care system" that includes single-payer among the options. “It’s hard to find people who don’t believe that universal access to health care is something that is obvious and necessary to take us from being base barbaric to base civilization,” he said. “It’s where we’re going to end up — it’s just a matter of how long it takes to get there.” PUBLIC SPLIT Following numerous unsuccessful attempts by the White House and the Republican-led Congress to repeal Obamacare last year, national polls indicate that health care remains a divisive topic. Fifty-six percent of Americans say the federal government should be responsible for making sure all Americans have health care coverage, up slightly from 52 percent last year and the highest level in 10 years, according to a Gallup poll released last December. But the public is split on if the government should provide that coverage.

The same poll revealed 47 percent of Americans favor a government-run healthcare system, while 48 percent favor a system based on private insurance. An even 50 percent of Americans approve of Obamacare, according to a November poll. Ratigan acknowledged public sentiment and criticized the Democratic Party for not taking the lead on the issue. “It’s time to actually solve it,” he said. ECONOMIC DRIVER If elected, Patrick Nelson said he would co-sponsor companion legislation to Sanders’ legislation. “The system that will work best for us is Medicare for All single-payer health care,” said Nelson. Nelson said the legislation would also act as the “single-greatest” aspect for galvanizing economic development in New York’s 21st Congressional District because universal health care would allow people to move freely in the workplace — breaking “job lock” that ties people to jobs for health care benefits — and would relieve cash-strapped municipalities of paying health insurance premiums. In New York state, 50 percent of Medicaid is paid for at the county level, he said, with upwards of 80 percent of property taxes going to the program in some counties. Moving to a single-payer system, the candidate added, would allow funds to be reallocated to bolster infrastructure. “If we free up those resources, we can have a lot of investment that will drive businesses here and it will also free up entrepreneurs to pursue their goals without fear of a medical bankruptcy,” Nelson said. ‘A BRIDGE’ Boyajian stressed the need for bipartisan solutions and called for lowering the age of Medicare buy-in to 55 while allowing pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with Medicare to curb rising drug costs. “We need to ultimately get to universal coverage and we have to do it smart and in a way that's reflective of keeping costs down,” he said. Like Boyajian, Wilson stopped short of endorsing Medicare for All and said candidates must push past ideological litmus tests and offer concrete solutions. “When are we going to stop campaigning on what everyone wants to hear and talk about the steps that it’s going to take to achieve our goals?” she said.

Wilson said she supports Sen. Chris Murphy’s proposal that would allow businesses and individuals to buy into Medicare as part of the Obamacare exchanges. The “self-promoting system” will drive prices down, Wilson said. “It’s going to be a bridge for where we want to get to.” Cobb did not attend the forum on Friday, citing a scheduling conflict. But she has come out in support of Medicare for All as a pathway. “For me, the non-negotiable that is that everyone should have health care,” Cobb said at a forum in Johnstown in February. “It can be Medicare for All. Or it can be an expansion of the (Affordable Care Act). Or it can be Medicare to 50 and expansion of Medicaid. “We need to stick with those principles and we need to stick with problem-solving so that the outcome is that everyone has health care,” Cobb said. Democratic primary voters head to the polls on June 26. ANGER CRACKLES The event at SUNY Plattsburgh comes one year after Stefanik voted to repeal President Barack Obama’s namesake law. The bill died in the Senate, and Obamacare largely remains intact despite a series of executive orders signed by President Trump that has weakened several provisions and stripped away the individual mandate. Stefanik campaigned heavily on the issue in both elections, citing increasing costs and declining choices. While the effort ultimately fizzled, anger continues to crackle amongst much of the electorate: Protests making the one-year anniversary of the lawmaker’s vote were held in Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park last Friday, and Stefanik’s opponents frequently cite her position as a leading reason why they joined the race. “I think that is something we will hang around her neck until she is out of office on Nov. 7,” said Martz on Friday. OPPOSES COSTS Stefanik, who did not attend the forum, was frequently asked by constituents to justify her vote for the American Health Care Act (AHCA) during several town hall forums last month. When pressed by a constituent in Moriah, Stefanik called for “patient-centered” health care solutions, which she defined as “you get to make choices for the best program for you” and the ability to purchase insurance across state lines.