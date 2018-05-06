Congressional hopefuls debate, skirmish as primary campaign enters five-week countdown

× Expand Pete DeMola Democratic hopefuls Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson participated in a candidate forum Friday, May 4, 2018 at SUNY Plattsburgh. PLATTSBURGH | Candidates seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik largely agree on which direction they aim to take the country if elected. The congressional hopefuls outlined visions for a larger, more inclusive federal government at a forum at SUNY Plattsburgh on Friday, expressing support for a more equitable national education policy, stricter gun control laws, a single-payer health care system and the legalization of recreational marijuana. Democratic candidates Don Boyajian, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson joined Green Party challenger Lynn Kahn at the event (Tedra Cobb did not attend, citing a scheduling conflict). EYE ON ECONOMY Five weeks before voters head to the polls to select a Democratic opponent to Stefanik, a Republican, the candidates offered differing remedies to stimulate economic development in New York’s 21st Congressional District. Ratigan said his work interviewing federal officials as a financial reporter and MSNBC host was troubling because it revealed rural economic development didn’t appear to be a priority at the federal level. “These aren’t issues that they care about because they don’t see this issue as relevant to getting campaign donations for retaining their job,” he said. Ratigan said he’s been calling for the creation of a National Infrastructure Reinvestment Bank since 2011, arguing $3 or $4 trillion from the Federal Reserve as seed money could support nationwide infrastructure upgrades, small business relief and health care programming, renewable energy investments and other policy proposals. Wilson offered a more holistic approach to jumpstart local economies, calling for strengthened workforce development and vocational training programs, a fairer tax code and more affordable child care and transportation programming. “The cost of child care rivals rent,” said Wilson, the mother of two young children. Boyajian said increased access to capital is needed alongside more infrastructure funding. “It’s time for the federal government to do a real infrastructure bill that’s bringing money back, straight federal money to the North Country,” Boyajian said. × Expand Pete DeMola Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn addresses the audience at SUNY Plattsburgh on Friday, May 4 as Don Boyajian, a Democrat, looks on. Kahn called for regulatory reform and a small business tax cut. “However it is that we define what a vibrant economy looks like in (the district), we need to bring everybody to the table,” she said.

Martz said basic funding from the Small Business Administration is vital in helping businesses and entrepreneurs go professional by aiding them in workshops and training programs, including efforts to develop branding and wholesaling skills. “We need to make sure Ag & Markets continues to get funded, because that’s where a lot of the funding comes from,” Martz said. Nelson said Medicare for All, the government-funded health care system proposed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), would free up resources from cash-strapped localities and allow for greater mobility in the job market. ‘PIE-IN-THE-SKY’ POLICIES Candidates appeared in their second forum in five days, following an environmental-centered event in Queensbury earlier that week. But unlike past forums, the crowd at the event — which was co-hosted by SUNY Plattsburgh's Student Association, Student Affairs Board and the Sigma Gamma Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity — largely consisted of young people. The first three questions at the two-hour event were education-based, and the field largely touted their social justice bonafides while blasting the for-profit education system as one in need of reform. At one point, Ratigan pointed out the similarities. “I have yet to meet a candidate who is not in favor of more funding for education,” he said. Candidates were also asked to highlight a dream policy if legislative gridlock wasn’t an issue. Martz floated a policy that would offer tax incentives for investing in or creating small businesses in rural economies. Nelson renewed calls for transitioning to a renewable energy economy, forgiving student debt and single-payer health care, arguing those are not lofty concepts. “Pie-in-the-sky for me would be a magnetic levitation train system and hyperloop system uniting the northeast and the state of New York with 200 mph trips,” Nelson said. “You can get from Montreal to New York City in like, under two hours and from Plattsburgh to New York in under an hour. “Or let’s colonize the solar system.” Ratigan again highlighted a prospective National Infrastructure Reinvestment Bank and noted the U.S. has the funds to finance a mag-lev system if it wished. “Although if Patrick gets the job, I’m going to persuade him to skip mag-lev and go straight to teleportation,” he said.

Wilson called for a universal basic income, or a policy in which citizens receive a basic stipend from the federal government. The candidate acknowledged the issue is controversial, but said she was concerned at the country’s trend towards automation, one she fears may lead to a prolonged uptick in unemployment. “This isn’t socialism. This is figuring out how people are going to have access to resources without jobs.” Boyajian said it’s better to “oversell and under-deliver,” citing work in his Congress as a legislative aide to Rep. Michael McMahon working to usher in the Affordable Care Act and on renewable energy policies. Kahn, outlining her concern with veterans issues and global conflict, called for “a global ceasefire and a ceasefire here at home.” MINOR SKIRMISHES The sprawling Democratic primary field grew to as many as 10 candidates in late-February before Ratigan’s entry winnowed the field. While the year-long contest has largely been devoid of public jabs, several candidates indicated an increased level of comfort when it comes to throwing darts at their opponents. Martz had questioned Ratigan’s business credentials at the forum in Queensbury earlier that week (the candidate didn’t attend) and doubled down on Friday. “What solutions have you brought to the North Country?” Martz asked Ratigan. “That is what this race is about and that is what matters.” Ratigan responded, “My uncle Bert sold Studebakers here in Plattsburgh and I believe it was a meaningful contribution to the district. If only it was Ford F-150s.” “That was your uncle or you?” Martz said. Ratigan was silent. The crowd tittered. “Now now,” Martz said. Nelson largely reserved his ire for Stefanik, whom he criticized for taking $1.7 million from corporate political action committees, and Kahn, for whom he said would act as a spoiler for Democrats. “Green Party candidates are not going to help us take back the House of Representatives,” Nelson said. “Green Party candidates are helping protect Republican majorities.” Two-time Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello ran against Stefanik in 2014 and 2016, gathering 10.6 percent and 4.6 percent of the vote, respectively. Kahn later shot back, “The biggest voting bloc in the state of New York is ‘did not vote,’ so I’m not taking votes from the Democrats — I’m taking them from Democrats and Republicans.”

And the candidate repeatedly unscored her preference for a female Democratic candidate. Ratigan said to Nelson, “You got a little heated. But that wasn’t the question. Was the question about the Green Party, or was the question about broadband?” For his part, Ratigan frequently observed that he and his competitors largely agreed on most issues, but said he was the only candidate with a track record of success, a measure that would translate to immediate results on Capitol Hill. “Everybody knows who I am, so they’ll be aware the first day that I arrive,” Ratigan said. “I like you, Dylan,” Wilson retorted. “The truth is though as a freshman in Congress, you know, you are kind of boxed in no matter who you are — even if you are famous." Boyajian stayed out of the fray, instead opting to levy attacks against the GOP-controlled Congress and the White House. “The inaction of our current representatives is just courageless,” Boyajian said, lamenting what he perceived to be a lack of action on federal gun control measures. But while the candidate has steered clear of attacking his fellow candidates on the debate stage, his campaign has proven to have sharp elbows as campaign surrogate Barbra Kingsley demonstrated when she bounced David Mastrianni out of the race last week following a successful petition challenge filed with the state Board of Elections. “Barbra’s a supporter of ours,” Boyajian told The Sun on Monday. “She saw some severe deficiencies in David Mastrianni’s petitions. You have to follow the rules.” STRAW POLL The six Democratic candidates will compete in a primary on June 26, and the winner will go on to challenge Stefanik alongside Kahn in November. Following the event, a straw poll revealed Nelson garnered 38 votes from attendees; Martz, 15; Wilson, 10; Ratigan, 9; Boyajian, 4 and Kahn, 1. SUNY Plattsburgh student Chris Martinez, 19, attended the event as an assignment for his political science class. “If I had to pick, I’d choose Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson,” he said. “I enjoyed the passionate way they answered the questions and how they covered their platforms.”