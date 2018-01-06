Conover again to chair Warren County supers

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover takes the oath of office form county clerk Pam Vogel for another term as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Conover, who received the support of roughly two thirds of the county’s supervisors, highlighted some of the accomplishments of 2017 in his State of the County address.

QUEENSBURY — Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover was chosen by his peers to serve a second one-year term as the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors — but without a unanimous vote.

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer had to fend off efforts by Queensbury Supervisor Matthew Sokol to close nominations after Conover was nominated.

“This board should no longer take for granted decisions made by a few and rubberstamped by the board,” Braymer said.

Braymer said if her motion received a second, she would like to have discussion on the matter.

But the temporary chairman, Lake George’s Dennis Dickinson, called for a vote.

“This chair has tolerated your diatribe,” he said.

McDevitt objected to Dickinson’s characterization of Braymer’s comments.

Dickinson noted his objection before moving ahead with the vote.

Braymer said after the meeting she was insulted by Dickinson’s treatment of her and her comments.

“He called it a diatribe,” she said.

Queensbury Supervisor Douglas Beaty said it was important to have independent leadership and full transparency, but said he has been disappointed at what he said was its recurring absence.

Newly sworn member Bill Loeb from Glens Falls said McDevitt would make “a great chairman” while saying Conover has done a good job.

Conover received the support of 12 supervisors, amounting to 570 votes of 1,000 possible, and Glens Falls Ward 2 supervisor Peter McDevitt had the support of six supervisors, for 350 votes.

One supervisor was absent, and the Glens Falls Ward 5 seat is vacant, meaning 80 votes were counted as absent.

After the vote, Dickinson said the legislative body was “extremely fortunate” to have Conover as its chairman.

He said whoever acts as chairman has to handle their own town and preside over the county board, all the while giving up a lot of free time that could be spent with family.

Conover said he asked acting county administrator Kevin Geraghty to stay on until a permanent replacement could be found.

He asked Sokol to continue as chairman of the Finance Committee and as deputy chair.

Conover touted several of the county’s accomplishments in 2017, including preparing a 2018 budget on time and under the tax cap.

Warren County, he said, had Aa bond rating, and had built up a nearly $17.3 million surplus.