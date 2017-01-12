Conover installed as Warren County’s board chairman

× Bolton Town Supervisor Ron Conover recites an oath of office as he is sworn in Thursday as the new Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel administers the oath, as Ron’s wife Kathy holds the Bible. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY — Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover took the helm of Warren County government Jan. 5 as he was installed as chairman of the county Board of Supervisors following a unanimous vote by the board’s members.

Conover replaces Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, who stepped down after serving four years as chairman.

One of Conover’s first decisions as board chairman was to retain Geraghty as Acting Warren County Administrator, a post he’s held since former administrator Paul Dusek departed last year.

Conover is the first board chairman from Bolton since the mid-1970s.

In taking on the new role, Conover announced he has split the county’s Tourism & Occupancy Tax Committee into two separate committees as they had existed until last year, citing a need to re-evaluate how bed tax receipts are distributed among towns and how grants are awarded.

Also, Conover announced he established an advisory panel of supervisors and tourism business owners to provide more private-sector input on how such occupancy tax receipts are spent.

“There will be much discussion regarding this subject going forward, and I am optimistic that we can improve the decision making process while maintaining the broad support of this board,” Conover said.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson was named as chair of the advisory panel, as well as chair of the Occupancy Tax Committee. Gene Merlino is to remain chairman of the Tourism Committee, a role he has held for years.

In his initial speech to the board, Conover called for boosting infrastructure maintenance and repair — and to maintain and enhance county services while trimming expenses.

He also proposed a review of projected deficits in the road machinery and highway maintenance funds projected for 2018, and for evaluating the feasibility of hiring private contractors take over paving of county roads.

Additionally, Conover called for reviews of proposals to reduce ongoing operational expenses at the county’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

He also proposed that the supervisors pursue more comprehensive long-range financial planning to preserve county resources.

In nominating Conover as board chairman, Dickinson noted how the Bolton Supervisor had helped obtain millions of dollars in state grants, had worked on efforts to protect Lake George from invasive species, and had spearheaded an area effort to reduce road salt with the mission of protecting the environment.

Dickinson also praised Conover for his work in establishing a new museum and visitor’s center in Bolton, and for shepherding the county’s fiscal resources with expertise through an era of national financial turmoil.