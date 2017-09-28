Construction nearly completed at Lewis Veterans Park

× Expand Photo provided Carl O’Kusky places stone on the wall built around the Lewis Veterans Park memorial, benches and flagpole.

LEWIS | The Veteran’s Memorial park in Lewis is nearing construction’s end.

The tall flagpole and yardarm are now surrounded by stone flanks that soon will hold eight bronze plaques, one for official wars since the American Revolution.

And the Veterans Park Committee wants to be sure all Lewis veterans are named.

American Legion Post 1319 Commander Dave Blades, former supervisor of Lewis, said they have collected around 300 names so far.

“We are hoping people will call us, call the town hall in Lewis, my number, or post a message on our Facebook page: Lewis Veterans Park.”

The plaques will commemorate Lewis military personnel who served during periods of time that the federal government prescribed as war.

“We are looking at those individuals that entered the service while living in Lewis or have been a resident of Lewis for at least 10 years,” Blades said.

The stone facades will hold plaques for the American Revolution; the War of 1812; Civil War; Mexican American War; Indian Wars; World War I; World War II; Korean War; Vietnam War; Iraq and the Afghanistan War.

“Right now the list that we have established, an that’s an evolving list, is posted on our Facebook page. The list is also at the Town Hall. We want to know if there is anybody out there that we’re missing,” Blades said.

Once the plaques are inscribed with half-inch letters, they can’t be changed.

“We hope that family members will help out if an elder veteran does not have a computer, and families can also help especially for those that are deceased.”

In this the third year since the park idea was brought forward, much has been accomplished. The community park now has benches inside the stone walls.

Concrete forms set in July allowed for work on the stone masonry facade around the park this month. New granite benches and a formal granite sign in front were installed in late August.

“Right now, this is the third year we have been working on the park. Of course the first year was fundraising. We are pretty close to where most everything that is physical needs to be done,” Blades said.