Construction slated for Sam’s Club gas pumps

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Sam’s Club aims their new gas pumps will be open as early as this summer. Groundbreaking is slated to begin this month.

PLATTSBURGH — Sam’s Club has announced the construction of a new gas station at their Consumer Square location.

Groundbreaking is slated to begin later this month, the retailer confirmed.

The pumps will be located in the parking lot behind Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, GNC and Sweet Frog.

“Construction should start within the next two weeks,” Dianna Gee, a Sam’s Club spokesperson, told the Sun.

Despite being a members-only business, the pumps will be open to the public.

“It’s too early to say when exactly the pumps will be open for business,” Gee said. “But our goal is to offer this service in late summer or early fall.”

The new gas station will offer regular, unleaded and diesel fuel, according to Gee.

“We are planning on having eight fuel points which will offer our members the opportunity to fill up at one of the 16 planned pumps,” she said.

When asked if the pumps would be freestanding or connected to a convenience store, Gee said that the gas station will be self-serve, though there will be an associate assigned to assist Sam’s Club members.

The project was approved by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board in October 2015 following years of tests by the corporation to judge how adding six gas pumps to the shopping complex will affect parking and overall traffic.

As reported by The Sun in 2015, former Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board President Philip Bargen said an estimated 86 parking spaces will be eliminated and believes the increased traffic will only occur within the development.

Consumer Square is located off of Route 3 at what a representative of the Clinton County Planning Board called “the busiest intersection in Clinton County” at their monthly meeting last week.