Consultant sought for Route 3 development plan

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh is searching for a consultant to put together a comprehensive plan for developing the Route 3 commercial district.

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued in November calls for a Smart Growth plan for developing the shopping hub into a “multi-use, economic growth center” with alternative housing options, flexible office space and services geared toward millennials.

All of which, according to the RFQ, is meant to attract new investment, bolster tourism and address “structural unemployment.”

When asked to elaborate on his vision for the future of the Route 3 corridor, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman deferred comment, noting that more details would be available later in the month.

The contract is set to last one year and cost $97,500.

Cashman told The Sun that the town is still waiting to hear back on a number of funding opportunities, including the result of a Consolidated Funding Application sent to the state, and may be able to utilize some funding through their recent Clean Energy Communities designation.

“We did also put money in our (2018) budget, because it is something that we need to do.”

Responses to the RFQ were asked to be filed by Friday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. The town will put together a committee this month to rank RFQ responses and award the contract.

Clinton County’s unemployment rate, as of October, is 4.6 percent, according to the state Department of Labor. This is slightly higher than the national average, which was 4.1 percent as of October, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The timing of this plan is meant to capitalize on various state and federal grants awarded to the Plattsburgh International Airport, Norsk Titanium and the City of Plattsburgh’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, according to the RFQ.