Controversial tax reform proposal stripped from budget bills

ALBANY | A controversial executive budget proposal that would change how state-owned land is taxed in the Adirondack Park has been stripped from the state Assembly and Senate one-house budget bills released last week.

“This is a top priority for our region, something that everyone I have heard from adamantly opposes,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury). “The push needs to continue through budget negotiations, but today’s formal rejection is an important step for us all.”

Localities within the Adirondacks receive at least $70 million annually from New York state in property tax payments.

For towns with vast tracts of land holdings like Minerva, Long Lake, North Hudson and Newcomb, the state share constitutes a significant chunk of their annual budgets — including about $3 million for the latter.

The state Division of the Budget has proposed using payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

Increases would be limited to 2 percent or the change in level of assessment, whichever is lower.

The swap would open up efficiencies and relieve regular assessments by local officials, said the state agency, and payments on the state-owned land would likely increase under the new system.

But local governments and green groups bitterly oppose the measure, citing concerns over reduced payments to their localities and school districts, a lack of comprehensive study and how the program might change under future administrations — all of which would lead to a larger tax burden for local taxpayers.

“This is a big victory for North Country communities,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) also praised the proposal’s removal.

“The Assembly budget proposal is doing right by the North Country by rejecting this measure,” Jones said.

Environmental groups warned the simmering threat of diminished revenue may erode the shaky alliance they have forged with local governments over the past decade, allowing them to find common ground on issues like clean water infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

“Our local governments and environmental groups are strongly united in their opposition and have done a tremendous job in Albany explaining why the proposed change would be so detrimental to our North Country economy,” Little said.

The Adirondack Council is buoyed by the news, but noted the proposal’s final fate ultimately lies in the hands of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Now we need the governor to agree and reject,” said Willie Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council. “Given his commitment to the Adirondacks, it seems like he should do that.”

The state budget deadline is March 31.

“Budget negotiations are ongoing,” said Morris Peters, a spokesman for the Division of the Budget.