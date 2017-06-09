Coopersville Schoolhouse of History joining Museum Days

× Expand Photo provided The town of Champlain District 9 one-room schoolhouse was moved from Lake Shore Road to a new home at 57 Bechard Road in the hamlet of Coopersville in November 2010. Celine Paquette donated the schoolhouse, which for years had been a camp on her property. Ed and Bev Bechard financed the return of the building to Coopersville, along with extensive renovations.

COOPERSVILLE — A long time ago, a one-room schoolhouse used to sit on Mason Road.

Students from the surrounding area attended this rectangular wooden structure, part of the town of Champlain School District No. 9, until it closed in 1931 when it joined the centralized Champlain Central School in the village.

The building was sold and moved to the Lake Shore Road, where the one-room schoolhouse was turned into a three-room cabin and became part of a campsite.

A small committee of local residents decided to move the cabin and restore it back into a school.

Local resident Celine Paquette donated the building and Coopersville Schoolhouse alumni Ed Bechard, along with his wife, Bev, paid to move the school back to Coopersville.

The school moved from Lake Shore Road to its current location on Bechard Road by a flatbed tractor trailer truck.

The main room of the schoolhouse was restored and contains relics, like old desks and ink bottles, used back in the early 1900s.

The committee ultimately decided to keep the two added rooms and use them for exhibit space, which they plan to showcase next weekend during Museum Days.

“This is our first year doing Museum Days,” committee member Suzanne Moore said. “We wanted to show people the history we have in this little hamlet.”

× Expand Photo provided Ed Bechard (left) talks with Gerald Arno at the Coopersville Schoolhouse of History. Bechard was a young student at District 9 in 1931 when the schoolhouse closed for good and he financed the project with his wife, Bev, to return the building to Coopersville and renovate it as a history center.

NEXT WEEKEND

The Coopersville Schoolhouse of History will be opening its doors this Museum Days from June 17-18.

Guests will be able to take self-guided tours. Volunteers will be on site to answer any questions.

A presentation on local antique bottles will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Committee members Moore and Gloria Ashline will be giving a presentation on one-room schools that once served the town of Champlain residents at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pepper, the blind pup, will also be on-site for story time at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coopersville Schoolhouse of History is located on 57 Bechard Road. Showings are available by appointment only. For more information, contact Moore at 570-2052 or blindpupproject@yahoo.com.

