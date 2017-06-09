Coopersville Schoolhouse of History joining Museum Days

Re-created, one-room school to showcase variety of exhibits June 17-18

by

COOPERSVILLE — A long time ago, a one-room schoolhouse used to sit on Mason Road.  

Students from the surrounding area attended this rectangular wooden structure, part of the town of Champlain School District No. 9,  until it closed in 1931 when it joined the centralized Champlain Central School in the village.   

The building was sold and moved to the Lake Shore Road, where the one-room schoolhouse was turned into a three-room cabin and became part of a campsite. 

A small committee of local residents decided to move the cabin and restore it back into a school. 

Local resident Celine Paquette donated the building and Coopersville Schoolhouse alumni Ed Bechard, along with his wife, Bev, paid to move the school back to Coopersville. 

The school moved from Lake Shore Road to its current location on Bechard Road by a flatbed tractor trailer truck.  

The main room of the schoolhouse was restored and contains relics, like old desks and ink bottles, used back in the early 1900s.  

The committee ultimately decided to keep the two added rooms and use them for exhibit space, which they plan to showcase next weekend during Museum Days.  

“This is our first year doing Museum Days,” committee member Suzanne Moore said. “We wanted to show people the history we have in this little hamlet.” 

NEXT WEEKEND

The Coopersville Schoolhouse of History will be opening its doors this Museum Days from June 17-18.  

Guests will be able to take self-guided tours. Volunteers will be on site to answer any questions.  

A presentation on local antique bottles will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.  

Committee members Moore and Gloria Ashline will be giving a presentation on one-room schools that once served the town of Champlain residents at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.  

Pepper, the blind pup, will also be on-site for story time at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.  

The Coopersville Schoolhouse of History is located on 57 Bechard Road. Showings are available by appointment only. For more information, contact Moore at 570-2052 or blindpupproject@yahoo.com

Museum Days participants 

Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy  

Anderson Falls Heritage Society Museum in Keeseville 

Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum in Peru 

Battle of Plattsburgh Association War of 1812 Museum in Plattsburgh 

Champlain Valley Transportation and Kids Station in Plattsburgh 

Clinton County Historical Association and Museum in Plattsburgh 

Coopersville Schoolhouse of History 

Dannemora Village Museum 

Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit in Chazy 

Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum 

Northern NY American-Canadian Genealogical Society in Saranac 

North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm 

North Country Underground Historical Association in Ausable Chasm 

Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum 

Plattsburgh State Art Museum  

Rouses Point History Welcome Center 

The Strand Center of the Arts in Plattsburgh 

The Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh

