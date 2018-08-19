Corn Festival to be held in Crown Point

CROWN POINT | Crown Point will host a Corn Festival on Saturday, August 25, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 184 Factoryville Rd.

Music will include the bluegrass of Just Passed Thru and country-folk and a shot of humor by Town Meeting. After the live music is over there will be an open mic for local talent.

Featured vendors include Ledge Hill Brewing Co., which brews fresh, small-batch beers in Westport, and DaCy Meadow Farm, also of Westport, which produces natural, pasture-raised meat.

The event will also include a one-mile fun run, kids’ games and an appearance by Penelope the Clown.

There will be plenty of parking for the senior-, children- and handicapped-friendly event. The $5 per-person donation includes corn, corn fritters and garden salad. All proceeds will benefit the Crown Point train station restoration project.

The Corn Festival, in its first year, is sponsored by the Penfield Homestead Museum with financial support from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

More information can be had by calling 518-597-3035.