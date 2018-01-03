Correction officer is charged

MORIAH | A state correction officer at the Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility has been arrested for allegedly falsifying sick time.

Christopher R. Brokos, 29, of Peru, was arrested and charged with the felonies of 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing and 2nd degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Brokos was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending a reappearance date.

The charges allege Brokos submitted a forged employee request for family medical leave form to his employers at the Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility in September 2017, to justify his extended absence from work.

An investigation by state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott alleged that Brokos, an employee of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, called in sick at Moriah Shock on Sept. 9, 2017 and returned to work on Sept. 18.

Leahy Scott said Brokos used forged medical documents in an attempt to justify his sick leave.

The state requires that any sick leave of more than three consecutive days be substantiated with medical documentation. When Brokos returned to work, he allegedly filed a falsified employee request for family medical leave form indicating he took the leave to care for a relative.

However, when contacted, the physician named in the medical form provided a sworn statement that he did not treat Brokos’s relative.

New York State Police assisted with the arrest, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting.