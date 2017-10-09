Council approves $10.6 million capital plan

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council last week approved a capital plan for 2018, which calls for $10.6 million in infrastructure improvements and equipment purchases.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last week approved the city’s capital plan for 2018.

Over $10.6 million in infrastructure improvements and equipment purchases are slated for next year, including resurfacing and water distribution updates on Maine Road, Saranac River Trail construction and purchase of a plow truck.

“This is the first year in my experience that we’ve had an extended discussion about the capital budget and what we can afford to bond,” said Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) at a public meeting last week.

“It gave me a clear picture of what we should be shooting for in the future.”

The plan was approved unanimously.

Only $2.4 million, or 22 percent, is expected to come from the general fund, according to Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff.

The rest is expected to be paid for through state aid, the water and sewer reserve and bonds.

In the next five years over $42.9 million worth of capital improvements are on the city’s docket, with an average $1.5 million expense to the general fund per year, according to Ruff.

Kelly requested a quarterly report on each capital plan so the council can keep tabs on the progress and cost of each.

Last year’s capital plan — a large portion of which was scrapped due to budgetary concerns — was $7.4 million.

Total appropriations for the 2018 budget are $55.7 million.