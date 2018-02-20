Council deadlocks on appointment

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read’s pick to fill the vacancy left by former Councilor Becky Kasper has been stalled after the Common Council deadlocked on a confirmation vote last week.

Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) and Mike Kelly (Ward 2) voted to confirm the appointment of Patrick McFarlin, a local defense attorney and former planning board member. Councilors Peter Ensel (Ward 4) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) voted against the pick, citing the need to learn more about the candidate.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) was absent.

“I think that Councilor Dowdle should be here to have a vote in the matter,” Ensel said. “And possibly I’d like to also get the chance to get to know Patrick. That’s the only reason for my dissenting vote at this point.”

Approval requires three votes from the council, and the mayor cannot vote.

The appointment was tabled until Thursday, after this edition went to print.

Kasper resigned with two years left on her term. A special election is slated for November.

Read said he looked forward to working with McFarlin if he is confirmed.

“Mr. McFarlin knows that one doesn’t know what one doesn’t know and we must all do a lot of homework and perform hard analytics to address the problems facing our city, “ Read said. “And he’s been fully briefed that leadership isn’t a pandering popularity contest as we’ve all discovered, or some kind of gotcha game.”