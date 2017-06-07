Council delivers five year budget outlook

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo After weeks of budget sessions, the Plattsburgh City Council handed over their five year financial outlook to Mayor Colin Read last week — which the official will now use to construct his budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The highlights include a potential 4.9 percent property tax increase next year — dependent upon Read’s ability to find $650,000 in administrative cuts — and an anticipated $792,811 arbitration payout, with an attached $41,000 bond issue payment, for the Plattsburgh City Fire Department this year.

The outlook also shows an anticipated annual tax base increase of less than one percent and revenue increase of 2.9 percent by next year.

City officials are currently facing a $2.5 million budget shortfall, a dwindling fund balance and rapidly increasing debt service, declining revenues and mounting health care liabilities to the tune of $276 million by 2027, Read said.

Total appropriations for the 2017 adopted budget are $54.3 million.

The council’s preliminary outlook will be used by Read as he constructs his proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which is due in October.

PERSONNEL CUTS

The councilors’ financial outlook plan relies upon some hefty cuts by the new mayor: $650,000 in 2018 and $900,000 in 2019, which may include staff cuts.

“Unless we cut back basic expenditures by about $1.5 million, that structural deficit cannot be repaired unless it’s replaced by revenue,” said Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1). “That also puts us in the bind of raising property taxes or cutting back on personnel.”

Read said that personnel costs account for 74 percent of the city’s expenses. Once taking office, the official immediately initiated a soft hiring freeze.

“I told (department heads) to prepare for the cuts of the magnitude that (Chamberlain Richard Marks) had discussed,” said Read, referencing the $2.5 million budget shortfall. “It looks like I will be looking at a combination of temporary and permanent reductions.

“I have made department heads fully aware that these may be discussions that we’ll be having.”

Read’s cuts will need to amount to an estimated $1.75 million over the next three years, he said.

“That could mean $1.4-1.3 million in personnel cutbacks,” he said. “I’m hopeful much of that can be done through attrition.”

But despite these anticipated cuts, the city’s general fund is still in trouble.

“After this year, the general fund will be almost completely depleted,” Read said. “That even assumes some of the significant savings we’re hoping to see this year from the soft hiring freeze.”

Councilors are anticipating the city’s fund balance will decline to negative $90,661 this year and continue along that trajectory next year.

A tax hike may be inevitable.

“The bottom line is in order to make this work, we have to have tax increases,” said Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2). “I wish we didn’t have to hand this (budget outlook) to the mayor, but I feel like what we’re handing him is very realistic and grounded in reality.”

FIRE DEPARTMENT

A big sticking point in the city’s financial future is the continued arbitration with the Plattsburgh City Fire Department:

“The fire arbitration amounts to $792,811. Which we simply don’t have,” said Kelly. “$41,000 in 2017 is the additional money we’ll have to pay for the bond issue.”

Read said at a public meeting on May 25 that the Fire Department arbitration was “wiping (them) out,” and the city could get hit with another arbitration payment in another two years.

Lawmakers at that meeting shut down a deal to purchase a new $594,339 fire truck for the Plattsburgh City Fire Department.

The purchase was previously approved in January as part of this year’s fiscal plan.

“(The firetruck manufacturer) is very happy to work with us on this issue,” said Read. “They cooperated fully with us. I also spoke with (Fire Chief Scott) Lawliss, and he recognizes of course that new fire equipment is preferable, but he will manage the fleet as best he can.

“I’d be hopeful that things can turn around quickly and we will be able to revisit the firetruck issue as soon as next year.”

GOING FORWARD

“We collectively decided we will no longer deal with the city’s fiscal problems by pushing them down the road. We’re going to address them,” said Kelly.

“Going forward, let’s try to deal with those in a constructive and repairing manner. We’re going to fix this, is our attitude. That’s our goal. We’re going to fix this. We’re going to make this financial house of ours very sturdy and stable now.”

“There’s no reason to fret too much about what has gotten us to this point,” said Read. “We’re given a set of facts and we’re going to deal with them responsibly.

“A lot of very difficult decisions need to be made.”

Now that the council’s outlook has been delivered, the city will seek to form a citizen’s advisory council on finance, according to Kelly.

“We would like to get the advisory committee off the ground and conduct our first meeting by the end of June,” he said. “People who are interested should call me at 561-0072. Or, better yet, email me at kellym@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.”

The Plattsburgh City Council meets every Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.