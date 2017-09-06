Council eyes early budget deadline

File photo
The Plattsburgh Common Council is expected to vote on adopting a budget for 2018 on Sept. 14. The same night, a public hearing will be held on a local law overriding the state tax cap.
PLATTSBURGH | Months of budget talks are expected to culminate with a series of Common Council votes next week.
According to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), the council will seek to adopt a budget for 2018 on Sept. 14 — four months ahead of schedule.
This, he said, will give Mayor Colin Read a better financial outlook to present to the city’s bond agency later this year.
“The sooner we can deliver the message that the city is charting a new course, the better,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), in an email. “Taxpayers, investors, and financial entities such as Moody’s need to know that we are serious about fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
“We are being proactive rather than reactive by taking this action.”
‘NOT THE END’ OF BUDGET TALKS
The same day, the Common Council will vote on whether to override the state tax cap, according to Read.
The state tax cap this year is 2.85 percent, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.
Before the council votes yes or no on overriding the cap, a public hearing is set for 5 p.m. — residents are encouraged to visit City Hall and share their thoughts on the tax levy increase.
“This is not the end of this discussion,” said Kelly, at a public meeting last week.
Once the council adopts a budget for 2018, he said, they will look at the budget as “flexible” and pass amendments as they find more areas of savings.
Once adopting the budget, no changes can be made until the budget goes into effect in 2018, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.
“If for example, a measure to save costs does not pan out as planned, a revisit can not be made until after the first of the year,” said Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), in an email. “By then, to bring something back could prove costly. An emergency expenditure could arise between adoption and January 2018, possibly raising havoc during that time period.”
Read submitted his proposed budget for 2018 just over one month ago.
This is a deviation from the norm, where the mayor would usually submit a proposed budget to the council in October.
Last year, the Common Council held several budget sessions between October and January of this year, when the 2017 budget was adopted.
This year, budget discussions have been ongoing since Read’s inauguration in January.
‘VERY COMFORTABLE’
When asked if they felt comfortable passing a budget on Sept. 14, the Common Council ultimately agreed: Yes.
“Yes, I do feel somewhat comfortable with a Sept. 14 date to adopt our budget,” said Dowdle, in an email. “There are a few more questions and concerns to address before then but I anticipate these will be covered at our meeting of Sept. 7.”
“Yes, I am very comfortable,” Kelly told The Sun.
One of the big differences in the budgeting process this year, he said, is that the council has collaborated with the mayor throughout.
“In previous years, there has been a sort of us vs. them mentality, with the mayor handing down a budget and the council trying to chop spending in a vacuum,” he said.
This year, department heads, the mayor, city chamberlain and citizens alike have contributed to the budget process, he said.
“In general, I have no problem moving the timeline for budget approval up a few months,” said Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5), in an email.
“In this case, as far as I can see, substantial work on the budget was done several months ago when the mayor and three councilors decided to vote to abolish four departments with no prior discussion whatsoever.
“It’s my feeling that that action preempted the entire process of the Council’s work on the budget. I have no idea what is intended for next year.”
Councilors Peter Ensel (Ward 4) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) could not be reached for comment before this edition went to print.
CONCERNS?
One concern, raised by Dowdle, revolves around the city’s assessment office.
As part of a new state initiative, Clinton County is spearheading a shared services panel to find efficiencies. If so, the state will match the savings.
Part of that panel’s plan, which will be voted on at a meeting on Sept. 15, is county takeover of the city’s assessment office.
“The actual savings remain (at least with me) still vague,” Dowdle said.
The county’s shared service plan, obtained through County Administrator Michael Zurlo, notes the city’s savings at $66,654.
But the city will pay a higher per-parcel assessment fee than other municipalities — at $25 per parcel, rather than the current $13 per parcel for full assessment services.
The Common Council was expected to continue budget talks — and hear from Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, whose department will absorb employees from the abolished Recreation Department next year — on Sept. 7, after this edition went to print.
The next Common Council meeting will be held at Plattburgh City Hall on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit cityofplattsburgh.com.
The Clinton County Shared Services Panel will vote on a final shared services plan on Sept. 15.