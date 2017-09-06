Council eyes early budget deadline

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council is expected to vote on adopting a budget for 2018 on Sept. 14. The same night, a public hearing will be held on a local law overriding the state tax cap.

PLATTSBURGH | Months of budget talks are expected to culminate with a series of Common Council votes next week.

According to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), the council will seek to adopt a budget for 2018 on Sept. 14 — four months ahead of schedule.

This, he said, will give Mayor Colin Read a better financial outlook to present to the city’s bond agency later this year.

“The sooner we can deliver the message that the city is charting a new course, the better,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), in an email. “Taxpayers, investors, and financial entities such as Moody’s need to know that we are serious about fiscal responsibility and sustainability.

“We are being proactive rather than reactive by taking this action.”

‘NOT THE END’ OF BUDGET TALKS

The same day, the Common Council will vote on whether to override the state tax cap, according to Read.

The state tax cap this year is 2.85 percent, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

Before the council votes yes or no on overriding the cap, a public hearing is set for 5 p.m. — residents are encouraged to visit City Hall and share their thoughts on the tax levy increase.

“This is not the end of this discussion,” said Kelly, at a public meeting last week.

Once the council adopts a budget for 2018, he said, they will look at the budget as “flexible” and pass amendments as they find more areas of savings.

Once adopting the budget, no changes can be made until the budget goes into effect in 2018, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

“If for example, a measure to save costs does not pan out as planned, a revisit can not be made until after the first of the year,” said Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), in an email. “By then, to bring something back could prove costly. An emergency expenditure could arise between adoption and January 2018, possibly raising havoc during that time period.”

Read submitted his proposed budget for 2018 just over one month ago.

This is a deviation from the norm, where the mayor would usually submit a proposed budget to the council in October.