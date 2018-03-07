Council, farmer’s market president clash over access

× Expand Photo via Youtube Members of the Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday clashed with a representative of the local farmer’s market over a perceived exclusivity and reluctance to allow additional vendors to sell their wares.

PLATTSBURGH | The Common Council has chided the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market for their reluctance to accept new vendors, and has temporarily deferred renewing their authority to run the seasonal event.

Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market Board of Directors President Dick Crawford told lawmakers last Thursday the vendors applying are too similar to existing members, which he feels strikes a blow to diversity and makes the event less profitable.

“One year, the board allowed four honey producers in, and I sat there and only sold $7.50 worth of honey in six hours,” he said. “The following year, the other four people didn’t come back because they felt I was making money hand over fist.”

Crawford said the market tries to have a diversity of product.

“We try not to have 10-15 vegetable producers there. We try to have a balanced market of other vendors in there,” he said.

But city officials disagree with his premise.

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said he has fielded a number of complaints from his constituents that the market is not accepting new vendors.

The Common Council tabled the resolution for the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market Board of Directors to manage the market until the parties could come to an agreement.

“The city doesn’t necessarily want to be in the business of managing the market. That’s why we ask for help every year,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said. “But we keep receiving these types of concerns, where it seems like there’s an exclusivity.”

The Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market hosted nearly 30 vendors last year. And in an effort to host more, Kretser initially proposed expanding the market’s allocated space in the Durkee Street lot.

MARKET DIVERSITY

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) argued that the situation Crawford described was natural.

“Don’t market forces correct a lot of what you’re talking about?” he asked.

“If you let other people in, people aren’t going to want to be selling what other people are selling. They’re going to want to have a unique product, and if not a unique product, then hopefully a product that defers from other people.

“I imagine that market forces would dictate what people sell,” he said.