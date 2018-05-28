Council passes five year plan, cuts anticipated

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh Common Council last week passed their annual five-year budget outlook.

PLATTSBURGH | With their sights set on rebuilding the City of Plattsburgh’s fund balance while avoiding double-digit tax increases, the Plattsburgh Common Council last week passed their annual five-year budget outlook.

The document, used for planning purposes as the mayor constructs his yearly budget plan, reveals that the council expects to make an additional $650,000 in permanent and $65,000 in temporary cuts in 2019.

Those cuts, paired with a projected 1.9 percent tax increase, would allow for the city to rebuild its fund balance to at least $1.1 million, according to the plan.

“None of this is going to be easy,” said Councilor Michael Kelly. “This is the sort of thing we need to do to deliver the taxpayers a sustainable budget.”

As he has said in previous months, Mayor Colin Read says that he hopes those cuts will mostly be made through attrition. Kelly, however, has hinted that more staff cuts are possible.

Kelly anticipates that last year’s cuts — which he said amounted to over $1.2 million — paired with continued cuts and budgeting, taxpayers will save approximately $3,499 in property taxes by 2020.

“By the end of the following term, should a future administration adhere to the same degree of financial responsibility, the aggregate savings will be $11,634, and $20,014 by the end of the ten year outlook,” reads a news release from the mayor’s office.

“Without intervention, the tax rate was estimated to have hit the state statutory limit of $20 per $1,000 of property value five years from now. Based on the work of the Common Council beginning early in 2017, the tax rate will not rise beyond a millrate of $14.60 even by the end of the ten year outlook.

“The millrate is predicted to be $12.20 for the next fiscal year.”

Now that the council has passed its five-year budget outlook, the mayor will use the document as he constructs the city’s budget for 2019.

The mayor isn’t required to produce his budget until October. But much like last year, which saw the mayor introduce his budget plan months ahead of schedule, the mayor’s is expected to reveal his plan early.

The council also plans to pass a budget early this year, according to a statement provided by the mayor’s office, though the city’s budget isn’t due until January 2019.