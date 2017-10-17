Council races highlight election

TICONDEROGA | The only contested races on the general election ballot for southern Essex County are for town council.

Ticonderoga and North Hudson both have people competing for two open council posts.

Although former Ticonderoga supervisor William Grinnell isn’t on the ballot, he’s asking on his Facebook page for voters to write him in for town supervisor.

Grinnell lost the Republican primary to incumbent supervisor Joseph Giordano, and isn’t running independent, so won’t be on the ballot.

TICONDEROGA: Town supervisor (two-year term): Joseph Giordano (R, I), incumbent.

Town Council (four-year terms, two seats): Joyce Gallant Cooper (R, I); Dave Woods (R, I); Heath Towne (I).

CROWN POINT: Town supervisor (two-year term): Charles Harrington (I), incumbent. Harrington’s Republican petitions were invalidated, so he’s running as an independent candidate.

Town Council (four-year terms, two seats): Walter Worth (R), incumbent; Sherlene Simpson-Barrows (R).

Highway superintendent (two-year term): Eugene Ingleston (R), incumbent.

MORIAH: Town supervisor (two-year term): Thomas Scozzafava (R, I), incumbent.

Town Council (four-year terms, two seats): Matthew Brassard (R); Lucille Carpenter (R, I), incumbent. Brassard is a former Village of Port Henry trustee. The village dissolved on May 1.

Town assessor (four-year term): Paul Mazzotte (R), incumbent.

NORTH HUDSON: Town Council (four-year term, two seats): Tammy Brown (D, I); Robert Dobie (D, I), incumbent; Marshall Gero (R, I), incumbent; Brian Caza (R).

Town justice (four-year term): Deborah Duntley (R), incumbent.

Town assessor (four-year term): Bruce Caza (I), incumbent.

SCHROON: Town supervisor (two-year term): Michael Marnell (R), incumbent.

Town Council (four-year terms, two seats): Margaret “Meg” Wood (R, I), incumbent; Roger Friedman (R, I), incumbent. Donald Miller says he’s running a write-in campaign for one of the seats.

Town justice (four-year term): William Tribou III (R, I), incumbent.

Town assessor (four-year term): Thomas Erikson (R).

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.