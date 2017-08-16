Council reacts to mayor budget proposal

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read earlier this month proposed his fiscal plan for 2018 two months ahead of deadline.
Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) last week said that with the mayor’s proposal in hand, the council will now aim to pass the 2018 budget by Oct. 1.
But not every councilor agrees with this new deadline.
“I hope to be fully informed of all proposals to make the best decisions, not just to hit a target,” Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) told The Sun.
For the council to adopt a budget plan by Oct. 1 would be departure from previous years, where lawmakers would debate well into the holiday season about the next year’s fiscal plan.
“There are still unknowns in October and November,” said Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5), at a public meeting. “Having a vote when we’re not sure of all those variables makes me nervous.”
“I’ve always found it problematic that we pass a budget for the year in January, leaving our department heads no time to plan for the year’s spending activities,” Kelly said. “Furthermore, if we can pass an early budget, we send a message to the rating agencies like Moody’s that we are serious about bringing the city’s fiscal house in order. An early budget would be a win for everyone.”
LARGE TAX HIKE ‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Paired with a number of service-sharing proposals and spending reductions, Read’s budget calls for a 2.85 percent tax hike.
“Obviously we were looking at, initially, some increases that were not acceptable,” Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) told The Sun, referencing a potential 21-25 percent tax hike discussed earlier this year.
“I think (the mayor) has done a good job at bringing the budget into a somewhat acceptable level,” he said. “Though there’s certainly some difficult decisions that need to be made.”
Though the mayor’s proposal features a comparatively-mild tax hike, both Ensel and Kelly are hoping to get that number down to between 2 and 2.5 percent:
“I’d like to see the tax hike be even lower than what the mayor is proposing. If we could get it down to a range of 2.5 percent or less, I would be very happy — as the citizens of the city would be,” Ensel said.
Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said that to pare down expenditures, the council needs to eliminate redundancies and search for efficiencies.
“We need a lean capital plan, and in bonding projects, we can only finance what we can afford,” she added.
The council earlier this year slashed expenditures from the 2017 capital plan, eliminating $769,000 from the Plattsburgh City Fire Department’s capital projects, $150,000 from the Department of Public Works, over $51,000 from the Recreation Department and over $190,000 from road resurfacing costs.
“A member of the Citizens’ Financial Advisory Committee recently said that there are no trivial tax cuts — put everything on the table,” said Kelly. “I have made that my battle cry. The closer we can come to a 0 percent tax increase while building our depleted fund balance, the better.”
EXPANDING REVENUE
Councilmen Dowdle and Ensel told The Sun that exploring temporary and ongoing sources of revenue is key to balancing the budget in 2018.
“We’re not going to make it just by cutting. We have to also find some other revenue streams,” Ensel said.
Dowdle agreed.
“I hope to see not only reduced expenditures, but additional sources of revenue, whether one-time or ongoing,” he said.
There are currently a number of proposals being explored by the council — including the possibility of selling city-owned properties in an effort to get run-down and unused land back on the tax roll, an idea floated by both Ensel and Dowdle at prior meetings.
Kasper, who said that she will reserve comment on the mayor’s budget until she had more time to review the proposal, has called for Mayor Read to explore expansion of the city’s marina — which could potentially draw in more revenue.
But Kelly said that the mayor’s current revenue projections — $44 million, up from $43.8 million this year — are realistic.
“Assumptions about revenues are realistic, which makes for less likelihood of unpleasant surprises at the end of 2018,” he said.
“This is my eighth budget cycle as a city councilor, and this is the first time in my experience that a mayor has presented a balanced budget with an increased fund balance at year end.”
SKEPTICISM LOOMS
Many of Read’s budget cuts — including the abolishment of four city departments and shared assessment services with Clinton County — are dependent upon changes to the city’s charter, negotiations with Clinton County and subject to civil service restrictions, according to Dowdle.
This breeds skepticism as to whether the changes will actually take hold, he said:
“My initial reaction to the overall proposed budget is one of skepticism, since there are budgeting proposals that may not be attainable, at least at the level of savings being presented,” he said.
At a public meeting last week, Kasper said that she intends to examine each line that the mayor has changed or removed.
“It’s our job to make sure it’s a feasible budget,” she said.
Councilman Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) did not respond to a request for comment on the mayor’s proposed budget before deadline.
The council’s first public budget session will be held Aug. 17, after this edition went to print.
The Plattsburgh Common Council will hold weekly budget meetings after their regular session until a budget is adopted, Kelly said.
Council meetings are held every Thursday at 5 p.m. at Plattsburgh City Hall.