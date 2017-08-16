Council reacts to mayor budget proposal

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read earlier this month proposed his fiscal plan for 2018 two months ahead of deadline.

Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) last week said that with the mayor’s proposal in hand, the council will now aim to pass the 2018 budget by Oct. 1.

But not every councilor agrees with this new deadline.

“I hope to be fully informed of all proposals to make the best decisions, not just to hit a target,” Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) told The Sun.

For the council to adopt a budget plan by Oct. 1 would be departure from previous years, where lawmakers would debate well into the holiday season about the next year’s fiscal plan.

“There are still unknowns in October and November,” said Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5), at a public meeting. “Having a vote when we’re not sure of all those variables makes me nervous.”

“I’ve always found it problematic that we pass a budget for the year in January, leaving our department heads no time to plan for the year’s spending activities,” Kelly said. “Furthermore, if we can pass an early budget, we send a message to the rating agencies like Moody’s that we are serious about bringing the city’s fiscal house in order. An early budget would be a win for everyone.”

LARGE TAX HIKE ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

Paired with a number of service-sharing proposals and spending reductions, Read’s budget calls for a 2.85 percent tax hike.

“Obviously we were looking at, initially, some increases that were not acceptable,” Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) told The Sun, referencing a potential 21-25 percent tax hike discussed earlier this year.

“I think (the mayor) has done a good job at bringing the budget into a somewhat acceptable level,” he said. “Though there’s certainly some difficult decisions that need to be made.”

Though the mayor’s proposal features a comparatively-mild tax hike, both Ensel and Kelly are hoping to get that number down to between 2 and 2.5 percent:

“I’d like to see the tax hike be even lower than what the mayor is proposing. If we could get it down to a range of 2.5 percent or less, I would be very happy — as the citizens of the city would be,” Ensel said.