Council rejects Saranac River Trail derail

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week rejected a proposal that would've authorized Mayor Colin Read to decline $1.1 million in state funding for the third phase of the Saranac River Trail.

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to reject a proposal that would’ve authorized Mayor Colin Read to decline $1.1 million in state funding toward the third phase of the trail.

The measure was initially proposed after the state Department of Transportation (DOT) recommended the city hold off on the project, in part because the agency had concerns about the city’s ability to complete the phase by the state-mandated timeline.

After initially backing the resolution to decline the funding, Read last Thursday advised councilors to vote the resolution down, citing a conversation he had with a DOT official about extending the deadline to complete the work.

“We can work more closely with the DOT, with the luxury of more time on our hands, to construct a Phase Three that actually works much better with the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) and the Empire State Trail which the governor is proposing,” Read told The Sun after the vote, referencing a 750 mile trail proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year and included in the state budget. “It’s so nice to see the DOT, the governor’s office and our office and the Saranac River Trail people all align and moving this in a single direction, where previously it was all moving in different directions.”

Asked if the DOT had agreed to extend the deadline, and what the new deadline for Phase Three would be, DOT spokesman Joe Morrissey said that the agency will work with the city to revise the project schedule for Phase Three:

"After reviewing the project scope and local coordination required to implement this and other transformative community revitalization projects within the city, we have agreed to extend the project delivery deadline. We are working with the city now on revising the project schedule.”

Councilors voted 4-1 to tank the resolution to decline funding. Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was the lone “yes” vote — citing advice from department heads, the Community Development Office and Department of Public Works that the city take more time to analyze how the trail would dovetail with the DRI. Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) was absent.

Now that Phase Three will move forward, the city will be on the hook for $289,800, the local share required as part of the state funding.

“That’s a concern, but it may not be as much of a concern in the future,” Kelly said.

Lawmakers are still exploring ways that the city can contribute that money without it having an adverse effect on taxpayers, a concern Read floated last month when he said that overruns and the city’s share of the trail’s previous phases could amount to over $1 million and translate to a 10 percent temporary tax increase.

The decision to move forward with the third phase of the Saranac River Trail was hailed by an advocate for the project, Jesse Feiler, president of the Friends of the Saranac River Trail.

“I want to commend you for the work you’ve done to move the Saranac River Trail Phase Two and Three forward,” he told the council.