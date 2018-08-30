Council seeks public input on proposed straw ban

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council has released an online survey in an effort to gauge public opinion on a plastic straw ban.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council has written and released an online survey designed to garner public opinion on imposing a plastic straw ban.

“We need to know the extent of the public support for doing this,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said last month, as the council was working on drafting the survey.

The poll is available at surveymonkey.com/r/PPVFW95 and will be posted on the City of Plattsburgh’s website.

Armstrong said she was “an advocate for the idea” of banning plastic straws, and hoped that if the public response was negative, the results from the poll could be used to eventually bolster a public awareness campaign.

“I think what we’re looking for is a starting point,” she said. “This seems like a manageable step to take.”

After the poll has concluded — councilors have said they expect the poll to run for one month — public meetings will be held before any formal action is taken, according to Armstrong.

The decision to explore a possible ban on plastic straws comes after a Plattsburgh High School graduate, Rory Fischer, 18, asked the council in June to consider banning them to pare down the amount of plastic that eventually makes its way into Lake Champlain.

EFFECT ON DISABLED RESIDENTS

After Armstrong initially spoke about exploring a city-wide ban on plastic straws last month, some residents took to social media with concerns about the effect such a ban could have on those with disabilities.

“Try to keep the disabled in mind when banning things that abled people perceive as something we could ‘all’ do without,” one commenter, Sea Mills, wrote.

“I work in a nursing home and sometimes a straw is the only way for an elderly person to drink their fluids,” wrote Marguerite Rifenberick Amsden.

North Country Center for Independence Director Robert Poulin said many people rely on plastic straws in their daily lives.

“They usually either have difficulty with their hands or don’t have use of their hands,” he said. “The alternative for flexible straws is obviously paper straws, which don’t hold up well with warm beverages.”

Poulin said that flexible straws were originally used in hospitals, because there was a real need for an alternative to paper straws.

“I think there’s room here to come up with a solution and find a happy medium,” he said. “Maybe straws aren’t given out, they’re available upon request — and available to anyone upon request. There shouldn’t be any (eligibility) requirements. That just adds to stigma and could force people into uncomfortable situations.”

Poulin called for public meetings to be held before a local law is put in place.

“Let’s not hurry to any judgment,” he said.

Armstrong told The Sun that she’d spoken with Poulin, and as part of the legal process in enacting a local law a public hearing would be held.

‘GREEN AGENDA’

More than gauging public interest in a local straw ban, Armstrong said she hopes to use the poll to garner input on residents’ support for a larger, overarching green agenda in the city.

An analysis by a conglomeration of 10 pollution research groups, called the “BAN List 2.0,” says that in the United States, 500 million plastic straws are used everyday, and many aren’t recycled.

A proposed law to ban plastic straws was introduced in New York City earlier this year, and similar proposals have popped up in California, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Washington.

Several large companies — like Starbucks, American Airlines, Hyatt, Disney and McDonalds — have either pledged to phase out plastic straws or continue to explore alternatives.

A ban on plastic bags was proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, but the state legislature has not taken action.

Warren County is also weighing a ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Plattsburgh Interfaith Foodshelf, a local organization that provides food to nearly 700 households in Clinton County, self-imposed a ban on plastic bags in July.