Council spars over appointment

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council failed to appoint a mayor pro tem last week, a position given to a council member that gives them the power to both assist and fill in for the mayor if he is unable to perform his duties.

A squabble over the position erupted at the council meeting on Jan. 4, with one councilor accusing three others of conspiring against the mayor by failing to back his nomination of Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1).

“She is the person I know the mayor would prefer in this position, and I would too,” Councilman Michael Kelly (Ward 2) said.

The abolishment of four city departments last July resulted in three split votes from the Common Council.

Since then, tension has escalated between council members, with some questioning why the proposals were so abrupt and citing a lack of transparency surrounding plans to replace each departments’ services.

Last January, Councilman Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) was appointed mayor pro tem after Kelly’s nomination of Armstrong failed to reach a majority vote.

“You did that because of your dislike of (Mayor Colin Read),” Kelly told his colleagues. “Maybe you felt as if you were shortchanged because he won and your candidate didn’t, I really don’t know.”

He pointed to Councilors Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Kretser as “disruptive” — noting that the two were Democrats like him, and they should all support one another.

“I think you’re doing a disservice to Rachelle, whom I respect greatly,” Kasper replied.

“I believe councilors should step up and exercise different responsibilities at different times.

“I really have a problem with you characterizing the democratic process as being so disruptive as to be morally wrong. Certainly the democratic process is disruptive, but it’s not morally wrong, and if we stop exercising it, we’re just giving in.”

The nomination for Armstrong failed to be seconded.

Armstrong then seconded her own nomination. The final vote came to 2-3, with Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) absent.

Kasper then nominated Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), seconded by Kretser — the three voting in the affirmative, with Kelly and Armstrong voting no.

This second nomination also failed. Without Ensel, the council was unable to reach a majority vote, effectively tabling the appointment until Jan. 11, after this edition went to print.