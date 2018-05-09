Council tables city-wide code of conduct

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube The Plattsburgh Common Council unanimously approved Councilor Joshua Kretser’s motion to table a vote on Mayor Colin Read's proposed Code of Conduct last Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday opted to table a discussion on whether or not they would implement a city government-wide code of conduct.

“It was expressed in committee that managers would like time to review the code,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6), who moved that the proposal be tabled, told reporters. “They may not have received the most updated version.”

The code, proposed by Mayor Colin Read earlier this month in an effort to curb “dramas” and bolster taxpayer trust following a wave of negative headlines detailing employee resignations and leaked emails, has been criticized by government watchdogs as utilizing vague language, particularly regarding what constitutes confidential information.

The updated version of the code, revealed last Thursday, softened language that would have barred councilors and staff from making public statements perceived as “reflect(ing) poorly on city staff or councilors or invok(ing) city business for political purposes.”

Instead, the updated version reads: “Councilors’ public statements should recognize the necessity for decorum, integrity and the importance of cooperation, and should carefully reflect on comments that portray negatively on individual council members or staff.”

REVIEW NEEDED

The proposal follows a series of developments that have pried open a window on internal city business, including an email from Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) to fellow lawmakers disparaging the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and suggesting he reveled in low employee morale.

Changes to the proposed code also included the elimination of a provision that would have blocked staff and advisory members from being party to litigation, against or involving the city.

Though the mayor’s proposed code of conduct was released to the council on April 26, it wasn’t sent to city managers until May 3, and wasn’t uploaded to the city’s website for public view until just hours before the council was set to discuss the document on May 3.

No physical copies were made available outside the council chambers that afternoon.

An updated version of the code was emailed to city managers and councilors just before 5 p.m. on May 3, half an hour before the council was set to vote on the policy in open session and half an hour after councilors were set to discuss the policy in committee.