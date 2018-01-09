Councilor floats neighborhood watch-type program to aid in snow removal

× Expand File photo Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong is floating the idea of a neighborhood watch program to aid city residents who cannot adhere to the city’s clear sidewalk policy.

PLATTSBURGH | A city councilor has abandoned a plan to explore whether some property owners should be exempted from the city’s current sidewalk snow removal policy.

The ordinance requires all property owners to remove snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property after major snowfall within 24 hours.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) was slated to present a plan for exemptions from the policy for those physically unable to comply on Jan. 4, but has chosen instead to spearhead a neighborhood watch-type campaign designed for neighbors to assist those who cannot clear the sidewalks themselves.

Exemptions likely would have been rife with administrative challenges, she conceded.

Advocates for the disabled have cautioned against giving waivers to select residents, noting that doing so could generate concerns over fairness.

“As someone who had originally advocated for an exemption system, I have been persuaded that such a system would be too complicated and frankly ‘slippery’ to implement and manage administratively,” Armstrong wrote in an email to Mayor Colin Read.

“I am willing to work on a public awareness and ‘neighborhood watch’ campaign that I hope would increase the likelihood that the infirm or disabled get the help they need.”

A re-written version of the snow removal policy, which will likely include procedural changes and legal updates without an exemption policy, is expected to come before the council in the coming weeks, Armstrong said.

MOST COMPLIANT

In a winter characterized by heavy snowfall, the majority of landlords, homeowners and business owners have complied with the current directive, said Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson, with only a handful of property owners not adhering to the policy.

On average, the city has received around 100 complaints of non-compliance per year since the policy took effect several years ago, said City of Plattsburgh Building Inspector Joe McMahon.

Plans to reconfigure how the city enforces the policy is still in the works, he said.

Authorities said they couldn’t pinpoint how many “end of snow” events were called this year, which is the trigger for the removal policy.