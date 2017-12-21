Counterfeit bill passed in Ti

TICONDEROGA | A Vermont woman is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill to make purchases at the Ticonderoga Walmart SuperCenter.

Jennifer Delong, 23, of Rutland, Vt. was arrested on Dec. 13 by Ticonderoga Town Police for felony 2nd-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Police said that on Nov. 3, Delong went shopping at the Ticonderoga Walmart with the counterfeit bill and made purchases. She was tracked down by using security camera footage to identify her.

Delong was processed and arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance and will appear in Ticonderoga Town Court at a later date.

The case was investigated by Patrolman Thomas Ruby of the Ticonderoga Police Department.