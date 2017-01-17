Counties in crosshairs with new property tax proposal

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Office of the State of the Governor The latest installment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s property tax reduction proposal would give local taxpayers the ability to approve locally-designed plans to lower the cost of government and eliminate duplicative services.

PLATTSBURGH — Curbing high property taxes is again in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s crosshairs.

As part of his state of the state proposals, the governor rolled out another initiative to squash costs of local government, one of his signature issues.

The latest installment of his keystone proposal would give local taxpayers the ability to approve locally-designed plans to lower the cost of government and eliminate duplicative services.

While details are still scant, county officials would be required to create plans to share and coordinate public services with neighboring localities.

Under the plan, taxpayers would sound off during public hearings and engage with business, labor and civic leaders to reach consensus.

Taxpayers will then vote on these cost-saving plans in a referendum in November.

Cuomo, speaking on Long Island last week, said he hoped to establish New York as a “national model for government efficiency.”

‘I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING’

The governor said his property tax cap and freeze plans, first implemented in 2012, have saved taxpayers more than $17 billion through 2016, or an average of $2,100 for each taxpayer.

The burden of local property taxes on state’s residents are the highest in the nation, he said.

The median state income tax is the state tax, $1,874, he said. But $4,700 is median property, which he said the state has no control over.

“These taxes on real estate are too high,” Cuomo said at Farmingdale State College. “Local government has, in many communities, been guilty of great waste and duplication.”

Breaking with tradition, Cuomo delivered six localized addresses across the state last week, each modified with proposals for each market.

Reflecting the divide that cleaves the state, the governor detailed a large chunk of the Long Island speech to curbing property taxes, chastising localities for their high taxes.

“And I have talked to the local government all across the state and literally tried everything,” said Cuomo. “An incentive for cost savings, I’ve tried the charm offensive, I’ve tried threatening them, I’ve tried everything. I said they had to move to Jersey, whatever it took, I tried. And the only thing we got done is the cap.”

But he didn’t mention the issue at all during his speech at the University at Albany, which was directed at Capital District and North Country lawmakers.

‘WE’RE NOT TO BLAME’

The proposal has generated another round of sighs from northern New York officials who find themselves caught in the crosshairs.

“There’s a lot of things that make us happy in the governor’s proposals,” said Clinton County Administrator Mike Zurlo, “but Clinton County is certainly not to blame for high taxes.”

The five-year increase in Clinton County has been less than one half of one percent, Zurlo said.

And in the past two years, the levy has actually declined: the composite rate decreased an average of .42 percent per year, he said.

“Clinton County has a lot of consolidation and services in place,” Zurlo said, citing bulk procurement and contracts with towns for plowing and salting.

And the county will continue to look at ways to be more efficient and lower taxes, he said.

Under the governor’s proposal, shared services and efficiencies proposed in the plan must be new, and past measures will not count.

For Essex County lawmakers, this is a familiar slap in the face.

“Counties and (North Country) municipalities have been working long before the tax cap idea to share services and cut costs and keep the load on taxpayers down,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “This is an empty proposal.”

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said the county has been at the forefront of consolidating services with towns for years, including solid waste, real property tax offices and the joint purchase of transportation equipment.

And in March, another will be added: the village of Port Henry will dissolve entirely into the town of Moriah.

“We’ve been doing this, and unfortunately, we won’t get any credit for this,” Scozzafava said.

In fact, with a tax rate of $3.25 per $1,000 in assessed value, the tax rate in Essex County is the fourth-lowest in the state behind Hamilton, Saratoga and Otsego counties.

When it comes to absolute dollars, said the governor, Westchester County’s property taxes are highest in the nation, with Nassau clocking in second, and Suffolk and Rockland counties also occupying top slots.

Rob Astorino, the Westchester County Executive who ran against Cuomo in 2014, punched back, calling his claims “utterly shameless.”

“I would remind the governor that I have never once raised the county tax levy — not for seven straight years — while Mr. Cuomo’s state mandates have ravaged county, municipal and school budgets,” said Astorino in a statement. “Mr. Cuomo’s state mandates consume almost all of what the county collects in property taxes, leaving us with very little to actually run county government.”

Another divide is population density. In his speech, Cuomo highlighted Suffolk County for what he said was 404 local governments, all with duplicative services.

Essex County has just 22: 18 towns, 3 villages and 1 county — or 21 if you disregard Port Henry, which has already begun the consolidation process.

Another village, Keeseville, dissolved in January 2015.

MANDATE RELIEF

Just nine state and federal mandated programs, said the New York Association of Counties, add up to the property tax, including social service programs, employee salaries and benefits and public safety.

“If the governor wants to reduce property taxes, then the state has to act to reduce the costs imposed on counties,” said the group in a statement.

In Essex County, those mandates constitute 85 percent of the 2017 budget, and costs are expected to grow.

“(Gov. Cuomo) hasn’t put anything forward from the state side,” Gillilland said. “Case in point is his veto on the indigent defense bill.”

Cuomo vetoed that bill last month, citing the cost to the state and the lack of proper oversight if the state did take over the costs.

County officials estimated a full takeover would have saved at least $600,000 last year.

(But the takeover is still on deck for this session: The governor, according to his office, will introduce a plan for the state to fund “100 percent of the costs” necessary to extend the reforms provided for in the Hurrell-Harring settlement with “appropriate fiscal oversight” through the state budget office.)

Scozzafava said Medicaid costs are another chief culprit: New York is one of two states that counties pay a share of Medicaid costs, he said, and the county contributes $6.7 million each year.

Cuomo said the state has already picked up a lot of the costs for local government.

The state is paying the largest portion of Medicaid costs, he said.

“We paid the entire increase for Medicaid every year — over $2 billion — $1.9 billion dollars,” Cuomo said at Farmingdale State.

Initiatives to relieve counties of the cost of growth in Medicaid will save local taxpayers $3.7 billion over five years, according to materials provided by his office.

And further reforms to the state’s pension system will save the state, local governments and school districts more than $80 billion over the next 30 years.

The debate, said the governor, shouldn’t be about shifting tax burdens from one entity to another, but rather about reducing overall costs.

Under his proposal, county-drafted plans must demonstrate “real, recurring savings” in costs, he said, and not simply shift burdens to other taxpayers.

“If I pay, then you’re not really staying within the budget,” Cuomo said. “Cut the waste, cut the duplication. And give me a break.”

‘TIP OF THE ICEBERG’

Lawmakers said they are broadly supportive of the tax cap, which curtails property tax levies at the rate of inflation, usually under 2 percent.

But they simply cannot cut any more.

“I don’t know what else we can conceivably consolidate,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “I do understand there are a lot of counties where things are out of control, but we’re painting everybody under the same brush.”

The real issue is school taxes, Preston said.

Take the town of Wilmington, for instance, where residents send their kids to two school districts: AuSable Valley and Lake Placid Central.

But at $17 per $1,000 in assessed value versus $7, the numbers are wildly incongruent, said the lawmaker.

“I hear about this continually, and that’s where the problem is — the problem up here is school taxes,” Preston said.

Under the governor’s new proposal, all municipalities except New York City would be required to prepare the shared service plan, but school districts would be excluded.

Preston also said special districts pose a problem — including the EMS districts that are raising taxes to hire personnel because the decline in volunteers has jeopardized their existence.

“That’s why the state needs to delve into this instead of telling me they’re trying to do something,” Preston said. “Hiring people is costing staggering amounts of money.”

Scozzafava said the entire property tax system is antiquated and needs to be thrown out in favor of a more equitable system.

Counties, like towns, should be allowed to form their own countywide special districts that are funded through sales tax.

In doing so, everyone would share the cost, including organizations that are currently tax-exempt who receive those services, including highway and road maintenance, despite not paying for them.

Scozzafava called for a flat tax — not the current ad valorem system.

“Every property owner would pay ‘X’ number of dollars,” Scozzafava said.

Now, he said: “I’m paying twice for that service, although we’re getting the exact same benefit.”

‘YOU WORK FOR ME’

Cuomo admitted there will be “tremendous opposition” to his proposal.

“The entire political class is going to be against because it’s going to be a pain in the neck,” he said. “And they’re going to call up your senators and your assemblymen and then they are not going to want to do it. Because in Albany, it’s the path of least resistance. I need you to call your senators and say, ‘You work for me, get this done otherwise you can pay my property taxes next time.’ And that’s how we’ll get it done.”

If approved by the state legislature, draft consolidation plans must be submitted to the county legislative body by Aug. 1, which then has 45 days to review the plan.

If they do nothing, the plan is automatically put on the November ballot.

If the plan is not approved by a majority of voters, the county government must prepare a new plan for approval in November 2018.