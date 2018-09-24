Counties work to put brakes on railway abandonment

× Expand File photo State agencies have asked federal authorities to declare the railway between North Creek and Tahawus abandoned.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors is continuing to oppose the state’s effort to declare a railway in the central Adirondacks abandoned — but are taking a lighter touch.

Lawmakers on Monday authorized sending the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) a letter, in effect replacing a formal resolution Essex County moved to adopt in committee a few weeks ago supporting the Town of Newcomb’s request to keep the railroad and its infrastructure viable for train traffic.

Newcomb Town Supervisor Robin DeLoria said several supervisors and town officials remain in conversation with DEC, encouraging the state agency to withdraw their request to the federal Surface Transportation Board to have the railway between North Creek and Tahawus declared abandoned.

Paul Mitchell, a mining materials processor who bought the National Lead property at Tahawus — where the track ends — is also filing opposition to DEC’s request.

Mitchell has said he wants to use rail to move waste rock from the site and repurpose it as a construction aggregate.

DeLoria asked Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston and Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland to write the letter at their discretion, supporting business operations at the end of the line.

WATCHING THE CLOCK

Several environmental groups have enthusiastically supported the abandonment effort.

DeLoria said green groups continue to bite away at the railroad infrastructure apple in the Adirondack Park.

“Eventually, the only thing we’re going to be holding is the stem,” DeLoria said.

The county board previously tabled its prior resolution written with language to reflect Newcomb’s request.

Gillilland said DEC is looking for leverage on other issues in negotiating status of the railroad, but declined to elaborate.

But he did say the county would try to give DEC some room to maneuver.

Local officials have indicated a desire to find the sweet spot between barring future storage of railcars and keeping the line open for other uses.

Gillilland confirmed a conference call between local officials and DEC last week.

Monday’s resolution allows the county time to safety wait and watch the clock, said Gillilland.

The final date to file comments with federal authorities is Oct. 23. Input can be filed electronically by noon that day.

A motion to prepare the letter was approved by Essex County supervisors without dissent.

The apparent wait-and-see position also hinges on ongoing discussion in Warren County where a railroad company, OmniTRAX, is preparing to purchase the debt ridden Saratoga-North Creek railroad operation.

The county is in the process of issuing an RFP for the sale of the property, Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Works Chairman Matt Simpson told The Sun last week.

Abandonment is not in the county’s best interest, he said.

“We don’t understand abandonment when Warren County is the operator of the railroad,” Simpson told The Sun. “We lose options, and options are taken off the table with any action the state takes.”

County officials, said Simpson, are best suited to negotiate a plan to prohibit railcar storage on the tracks.

“We own the tracks — not the state of New York.”

‘NO NEED’ FOR FREIGHT SERVICES

DEC and the state Attorney General’s Office formally asked federal authorities to declare the railway between North Creek and Tahawus abandoned earlier this month.

The appeal said there is “no present or prospective need for freight services” on the line.

DEC said their primary reason for filing the application was to permanently bar Saratoga & North Creek Railway or future operators from using the line as a repository for thousands of railcars that constitute “a 30-mile rusting steel wall through the heart of the Adirondack Park.”

DeLoria said the town is “committed to working with the DEC” to ensure the storage of tanker cars on the Sanford Lake Branch of the SNCR will not occur in the future, and will continue to support finding a viable rail operator to support Paul Mitchell’s Mountain Endeavor LLC.

A successful ruling by the federal agency would return the railway to state control, but not necessarily lead to removal of the tracks.

Lawmakers have said they’re concerned about language in the official application that says the state has been “working to meet conservation goals and enhance recreational opportunities in the Adirondack Park both by adding new tracts of land to the Forest Preserve and by providing economic development assistance to communities and businesses in the Park.”

As such, the tracks could represent an “unparalleled opportunity to provide public access to some of the Adirondack Park’s most beautiful wild spaces, including the spectacular High Peaks Wilderness Area.”

BONDS TESTED

Green groups are split on future uses.

Protect the Adirondacks is advocating for a study by state and local leaders to investigate conversion of the tracks to a public multi-purpose recreational trail.

The Adirondack Council supports the application, but stopped short of calling for the lines to be ripped up.

Abandonment would serve the public interest by preventing harm to the Forest Preserve while freeing the state and its municipalities to plan for the line’s future use, said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway.

“This theme is what we want,” said Janeway.

Efforts to sell the corridor to outside interests have backfired before, and do not serve any local economic interest or advance Adirondack environmental protection, said Janeway.

“We support an effort by the state and other stakeholders to get all the needed information, evaluate options, and together make an informed decision regarding the best use of this corridor for the Adirondack Park, nature and communities.”

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber said the debate will test the closer bonds that have been forged in recent years between local government and environmental groups in which they have found common ground over tax issues and a land bank proposition that voters approved last year.

Farber said stakeholders broadly agreed storage is not beneficial, and noted Warren County owns the stretch of tracks between North Creek and Saratoga.

The rail still presents an opportunity, he said.

“I worry whether or not some of the advocacy groups, or the Adirondack Council, have an in-depth understanding of the rail issue beyond tanker storage, and whether their push of advocacy is pushing in the right way,” Farber said. “At the end of the day, we need to find a way to come together and get good outcomes.”