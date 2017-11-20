Country Christmas tour returns

INDIAN LAKE | “Made in the Adirondacks” is the theme for the 20th annual Indian Lake Country Christmas Tour (CCT) scheduled for Nov. 24-25.

CCT is a town-wide event that gives visitors the opportunity to embark on a self-guided tour to explore the work of regional artisans and crafters.

This year’s event features a number of artisans and crafters who offer a variety of holiday gift items for sale in their homes, Indian Lake Central School Gym and various locations throughout town.

First time visitors to Indian Lake will be able to locate artisans, crafters, businesses and activities with ease. Brochures and maps will be available at the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, Town Hall and at many businesses and crafters throughout the town.

For more information about the Country Christmas Tour, find them on Facebook or contact Nancy Harding at 518-648-0251 or Indian Lake Town Activities Director Patricia Mahoney at 518-648-5828.