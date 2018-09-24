Countryside home honors staff at 30th annual picnic

× Expand Photo provided Countryside Adult home Director Edward Corcoran presents service awards to staff aides Tammy Morehouse and Lori Durkin during the home’s 30th annual picnic held Sept. 9. Morehouse was recognized for her 20th year of service, and Durkin was awarded for her 35 years as a Warren County employee.

WARRENSBURG | About 200 people attended Countryside Adult Home’s recent annual picnic, a tradition that observed its 30th year this summer.

This year’s edition of the annual party featured several staff longevity awards in addition to food prepared in Countryside’s kitchen — as well as socializing among the home’s residents, dozens of the residents’ relatives and Countryside staffers.

The event coincided with National Grandparents Day, Countryside director Edward Corcoran said.

While a half-dozen years ago the future of the adult home was uncertain, it is now going forward with two additional facets — respite services and a day-care program as well as serving as a long-term residential home for the elderly, Corcoran said.

While 33 local citizens are residents, dozens are involved in these associated programs.

Elder day care, provided from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, is complete with meals, snacks, site-based activities and field trips.

Respite services offer family members a break from caring for their elderly loved ones so they can enjoy a vacation, or merely a break from their routine for a minimum stay of two weeks, Corcoran said.

One of the changes made years ago was a money-saving consolidation of services — having Countryside take on the preparation of food for a number of Warren County mealsites — up to 150 meals per weekday, Corcoran said.

“We have very high quality food,” he said. “Our recent resident satisfaction survey had 93 percent positive responses.”