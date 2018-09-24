Countryside home honors staff at 30th annual picnic

by

WARRENSBURG | About 200 people attended Countryside Adult Home’s recent annual picnic, a tradition that observed its 30th year this summer.

This year’s edition of the annual party featured several staff longevity awards in addition to food prepared in Countryside’s kitchen — as well as socializing among the home’s residents, dozens of the residents’ relatives and Countryside staffers.

The event coincided with National Grandparents Day, Countryside director Edward Corcoran said.

While a half-dozen years ago the future of the adult home was uncertain, it is now going forward with two additional facets — respite services and a day-care program as well as serving as a long-term residential home for the elderly, Corcoran said.

While 33 local citizens are residents, dozens are involved in these associated programs. 

Elder day care, provided from  8 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, is complete with meals, snacks, site-based activities and field trips. 

Respite services offer family members a break from caring for their elderly loved ones so they can enjoy a vacation, or merely a break from their routine for a minimum stay of two weeks, Corcoran said.

One of the changes made years ago was a money-saving consolidation of services — having Countryside take on the preparation of food for a number of Warren County mealsites — up to 150 meals per weekday, Corcoran said.

“We have very high quality food,” he said. “Our recent resident satisfaction survey had 93 percent positive responses.”