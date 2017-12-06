County abolishes occupancy tax committee

× Expand File photo Essex County lawmakers have tentatively abolished a local occupancy tax panel, citing redundancy and low participation.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Ways & Means Committee voted unanimously on Nov. 27 to disband the Essex County Occupancy Tax Advisory Board. It’s expected the measure will pass the full board on Tuesday.

“We can reactivate this committee at any time. But right now, they don’t have enough people to meet a quorum,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, citing recent resignations.

The original intent of the committee was to review the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism’s (ROOST) annual plan and make recommendations to lawmakers.

But the maturation of that agency and the expansion of their board of directors, as well as a broadening coalition of stakeholders from across the county, has rendered the panel obsolete, said North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi.

“That was done at a time when primary interest in ROOST, and the primary people involved, were all Lake Placid people,” Politi said. “That’s since changed.”

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said he didn’t believe the panel is mandated by state or local legislation.

“It can be abolished by resolution if that’s the case,” he said. “I’ll double-check it, but I don’t think there is.”

Essex County collects a 3 percent bed tax on all overnight lodging in the county.

Online marketplaces like Airbnb have transformed the region’s tourism industry, and the measure was amended to include vacation rentals in 2015.

As part of the legislation, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2016, $2,500 of occupancy tax collections will be allocated every year to each of the county’s 18 towns to promote local tourism efforts.