County adopts 2018 spending plan

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week approved the county’s 2018 budget.

PLATTSBURGH | The county’s 2018 budget was adopted last week.

Changes made to the tentative budget released last month are nominal, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo, amounting to around $500.

The spending plan remains under the state tax cap for the seventh consecutive year.

The tax levy for 2018 is $29,012,451, just over 17 percent of total appropriations, which clock in at $167.5 million.

Prior to a formal vote last Wednesday, Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) pointed out a typo in a resolution to adopt the budget, which would have set the levy at $12 million, not $29 million.

“Just slightly lower,” Dame joked.

Remaining expenses not covered by the levy will be offset by $138.5 million in projected revenue.

Property owners are expected to pay $5.97 per $1,000 in assessed value, the same composite tax rate as 2016, but a 0.7 percent increase over 2017.

This equates to a 4 cent increase per $1,000 in assessed value, $4 increase on a $100,000 home.

In the last 10 years, the tax rate per $1,000 has declined by 26 cents.

“I think this is a very solid budget,” Dame said. “This legislature can be proud of keeping tax levy increases under 1 percent.”

Citing an average tax levy increase of 0.51 percent and average tax rate decrease of 0.33 percent over the past half-decade, Zurlo praised the county’s careful fiscal planning in a letter to legislators.

“This is quite an achievement and deserves recognition,” he said.

In part due to an anticipated increase in sales and occupancy tax, the county’s revenues are projected to increase by 1.4 percent.

The county plans to decrease the amount of money pulled from fund balance reserves by $500,000.

'WE'RE DOING OUR JOB, BUT ALBANY ISN'T'

In an effort to curtail growth in legacy costs — including contributions to the state retirement system, health insurance premiums, FICA, workers’ compensation and unemployment — the 2018 budget includes a decrease of 1.75 full time employees.

The total net cost of personnel for the county is $48.2 million, or 29 percent of appropriations.

“We’re doing our job (by balancing the budget) but Albany isn’t doing theirs,” said County Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3), citing the state’s tax cap combined with mandated salary increases.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wiley will receive a $7,200 per year pay increase to $193,000 starting in April 2018, a raise compliant with a state legislation that requires district attorneys to have equal pay to the county judge.

The county coroner, clerk, sheriff and treasurer will also receive pay increases in 2018.

County legislators will see no increase in pay. Rank-and-file members will continue to receive $17,500 annually, with the board chairman receiving $20,000.

Copies of the county budget are available at the Legislative Offices at 137 Margaret St. or online at clintoncountygov.com.