County aims to curb Frontier Town trespassing

Essex County granted the state access to Frontier Town on Monday, May 1 to curb unlawful trespassing and to secure relics of the former theme park.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state now has full access to Frontier Town.

Local officials granted the easement rights on Monday for the state to “explore, evaluate and examine” the county-owned premises.

A chief reason is so the state Department of Environmental Conservation can secure items county officials suspect are being illegally removed from the property, located just off Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway in North Hudson.

“They want to be able to get on the ground, gather that up and secure those items,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington).

Preston said he has noticed cars parked at the site each time he has visited the parcel. While he has no definite proof items are being poached, he can’t see any other motives for people entering the site.

“I certainly have a concern at the people I observe,” he said. “Why would you be there?”

The former theme park has been empty since its closure in 1998.

Since then, it has become a popular destination for explorers, and a number of blogs have surfaced detailing depictions of expeditions.

Several buildings that constitute the former wild west attraction, which are not visible from the road, continue to moulder into the forest, including the former church.

Plans are underway to transform the long-neglected site into a tourism hub called the Gateway to the Adirondacks, a project state and local officials say will revitalize the regional economy.

The state legislature signed off on up to $32 million in state investment earlier this month.

Essex County put up posted signs last summer at several former motels and restaurants along Route 9 to dissuade explorers.

The structures, which are deteriorating, are on the proposed project site.

The county last year culled plans to go out for RFP on asbestos remediation of those hotel properties, citing the costs.

But the idea isn’t entirely nixed.

“It’s been an ongoing discussion,” Preston said. “We had a very lengthy meeting in Warrensburg last week and are still working through that.”

Costs for remediation remain unknown, and county lawmakers would ultimately have to sign off on any clean-up plans.

“I don’t know what the amount is yet, and we haven’t agreed to do anything yet,” Preston said. “There needs to be a clear path.”

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the county has applied for a $800,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant that may aid with costs.

“The worst-case scenario is that it could be a funding source we could leverage if the state did ask us to pay for (asbestos remediation),” Palmer said.

Lawmakers also approved a symbolic resolution indicating they remain committed to the project.

The memorandum of understanding with the DEC, the town of North Hudson and Empire State Development is designed to ensure work will continue despite the unfinished easement and land transfer process.

The stakeholders will jointly craft an RFP to solicit responses for private sector businesses to compete in the bidding process for redevelopment rights.

“What this RFP is doing is letting (ESD) put out marketing solicitation proposals for management of the property,” Preston said. “There is a lot of pressure to get this thing moving and at the end of the day that’s really good for us.”

At least one local business, Paradox Brewery, has announced plans to relocate to the site. Discussions with the brewery are ongoing, said Preston.