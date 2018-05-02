County allocates $44K for community projects

× Expand File photo Seven local organizations were awarded $44,000 last week through the Clinton County Legislature’s annual allotment of tobacco settlement funding.

PLATTSBURGH | Seven local organizations were awarded $44,000 last week through the Clinton County Legislature’s annual allotment of tobacco reserve funding.

This year’s recipients include the county youth bureau, the towns of Chazy and Dannemora, the Clinton County Agricultural Association, the North Country Veterans’ Association and the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

The only applicant that didn’t receive funding were the Friends of the Stage in Rouses Point, who requested $8,000 toward a trip for four to Disney Land. (According to Steve Merchant, a representative of the group, the trip would’ve been awarded as a grand prize for the winner of an annual kid’s talent show.)

The legislature torpedoed that request, citing noncompliance with the goal of the funding, which is to bolster economic development and quality of life through community-wide projects.

The City of Plattsburgh, who requested $15,000 for upgrades to gym equipment and special events funding, was set to receive $9,500. But the award was taken out of the mix at the last moment.

“I would like to propose an amendment temporarily pulling out the City of Plattsburgh funding for the gym,” Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9), who serves the city, said last Wednesday.

Rosenquest said that there was some legal question as to whether or not the city’s Recreation Center gym was ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, and whether or not the county could legally award funds to a project that’s not ADA-compliant.

“Those compliance concerns are something we need to figure out,” Rosenquest told The Sun. “Just to be safe.”

The legislature unanimously approved Rosenquest’s amendment and the city was temporarily struck from the list of awardees.

From nine applications, the county awarded the Clinton County Youth Bureau $4,000 for a youth leadership conference; the Town of Chazy, $10,000 for improvements to the West Chazy Rec Park; the North Country Veterans’ Association, $7,500 toward a building expansion; $2,500 was given to the Plattsburgh YMCA for the purchase of a handicap-accessible pool lift; the Clinton County Agricultural Association, $5,000 to build an additional access road at the Clinton County Fair; the Town of Dannemora, $5,000 toward a digital sign outside the new town hall; and the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market was awarded $10,000 for marketing and website development.

Representatives from nearly every project made their case to the legislature’s Finance subcommittee last month. Nearly every awardee requested the maximum ask of $15,000.

To which Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10) asked, each time: “Will you take less?”

The legislature received $130,000 in requests for funding and had $81,000 available to give out, according to Hall. Funds left after the $44,000 is given out will be saved until next year’s round of applications.