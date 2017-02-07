County appeals state supreme court election ballot ruling

× Expand File photo Essex County is appealing a ruling last month by the State Supreme Court to grant access to electronic ballot scans and cast vote records from the 2015 local elections. Pictured above: A line of voting machines awaits use at the Essex County Board of Elections in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County will appeal a ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou last month that ordered the county to release electronic ballot scans and cast vote records from a recent local election.

While not named as plaintiffs, the Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to continue to fund and support the appeals process following a 90-minute executive session and a volley of lawmaker discussion on Monday.

The chief reason to appeal, said county attorney Dan Manning, is not to block transparency, but rather to safeguard the privacy of voting.

A rural county like Essex may see just a handful of voters cast their ballots on third-party lines for primary races, Manning said, and making that information readily available to the public may be problematic.

“That does interfere with a person’s right to have anonymity in their vote,” Manning said.

The attorney also cited safeguarding the finality of elections for the decision.

Auffredou’s ruling, Manning added, would mean anyone could request the ballots — not just the plaintiffs.

“There’s no question some of our constituents would be placed in a position of others knowing how they voted,” said Roby Politi (I-North Elba), who supported the appeal.

The decision to appeal puts an automatic stay on delivering the ballots in question to the plaintiffs.

‘CLARITY NEEDED’

The case lies at the confluence of state election and Freedom of Information Law.

Following the 2015 general election, Essex County Democratic Party Chair Bethany Kosmider, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, requested access to the voting records with a FOIL request.

Manning and former Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Ferebee said a FOIL was insufficient, and Kosmider instead needed a court order to gain access to the ballots, citing Election Law S-3222, which determines only a judge or legislative investigatory commission can release copies of those records.

The results of that election had already been finalized, said the officials, who denied her request.

Had Kosmider received a court order, the litigation could have been prevented, Ferebee had said.

Officials denied Kosmider’s subsequent appeal — state election law is “vague and inartful,” Manning had said, and more clarity is needed — and she filed the lawsuit last October, naming Ferebee and election commissioners Allison McGahay and Mark Whitney as defendants.

Kosmider said the lawsuit was necessary to get the court order.

“You don’t get a court order until you a file a lawsuit,” she said.

But, Manning said, election law contains a number of avenues to examine ballots before the results are filed and before a court order is required.

Those options include witnessing recanvassing and certification efforts, as well as asking the board of elections to audit a small sample of the results.

Kosmider said she participated in those processes.

“I did everything by the book, everything,” she told a reporter following the vote on Monday.

THE RULING

Kosmider, a former Crown Point supervisor, did not allege fraud or other malfeasance during the election, but rather said people had a right to examine ballots, and that copies of ballot images are not exempt from disclosure under the FOIL law.

In his Jan. 19 ruling, Auffredou said the ballots could be made public once they are tabulated and filed with the board of elections.

The respondents, he said, have not demonstrated the state legislature intended to provide electronic ballot images with the same “cloak of confidentiality” as paper ballots.

Once electronic images of the voted ballots are preserved, the likelihood that the images and related data and information can be tampered with to impact the outcome of an election becomes “remote, if not non-existent,” Auffredou determined.

“As a result, in the absence of a ‘clear legislative intent to establish and preserve confidentiality of records,’ the court is constrained to conclude the electronic ballot images must be disclosed under FOIL.”

The court, however, declined Kosmider’s request for the county to compensate her for legal fees, and said Manning and Ferebee had a “reasonable basis” to deny the FOIL request, citing their efforts to act in good faith to obtain clarity on the election law.

Essex County Republican Party Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland, who also serves as vice chair of the board of supervisors, said the county has a constitutional right to appeal the decision.

“They haven’t come up with any reason before the judge as to why they want to look at these,” Gillilland said. “And we are going to go forward.”

Kosmider argues the ballots do not contain information that would identify the voter.

“I wonder how Mr. Gillilland reads private information on these?” Kosmider said. “You can’t!”

Kosmider said she has retained an attorney in appellate court, and is prepared for the appeals process.

NO STATE GUIDANCE

Manning has said the county wants to err on the side of caution because current FOIL law is poorly written and contains little clarity on electronic records.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, the county’s two election commissioners had broken ranks: Whitney, who left office in December, was in favor of releasing the information; McGahay disagreed.

New York State Board of Elections commissioners are also divided.

Douglas Kellner, a Democrat, agrees with the advisory opinion by Bob Freeman, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, that the records should be released.

But the three other commissioners disagree.

In his decision, Auffredou concluded S-3222 remains “incohesive” and should be examined by the state legislature.

But despite the county’s pleas for the state Board of Elections to step in to offer clarity, elections officials are keeping mum.

“The state board will wait to see what the outcome of the appeal is before we take action of any kind,” said John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections, when asked if the agency would comment on the decision and possible placement before the state legislature for clarity.

BROADER RAMIFICATIONS

While Gillilland said the ruling does not change the fact that ballot requests in the future will still require a court order, county officials have said the lawsuit is connected to broader political machinations at the state level.

Ferebee said he felt Essex County was being singled out.

“I think it falls back to Board of Elections or election officials who are just testing the water to see if they can pressure a small county such as Essex County to make this move, to turn this document over, therefore setting a precedent for other counties,” Ferebee said in September.

Outside eyes are turned to Essex County, including the New York Daily News, whose editorial board has written a handful of editorials on the issue, mostly recently on Jan. 26, when they hailed Auffredou’s decision.

“While not binding throughout the state, it is the first time a court has validated that principle,” the Daily News wrote.

“Kosmider went to court. And she won. Good for her and good for democracy.”

But the Daily News appeared to have only fleeting familiarity with the details underpinning the lawsuit.

“All was good, until, after a razor-thin election loss, Democrat Bethany Kosmider in Essex County asked for the images a year ago, and the GOP-run county refused.”

Kosmider was not on the ballot in 2015, and while some local races were close — including several races in the town of Essex — the editorial did not specify which of the local races were being questioned.

Kosmider said she was uncertain how the Daily News became aware of the issue.

“Press releases were sent when we got the judge’s Decision and Order,” Kosmider said in an email. “Press must have passed it around.”

LAWMAKERS REACT

County officials have not offered an estimate on the legal costs. Manning is representing Ferebee, and his costs are covered as part of his regular salary.

McGahay and Whitney have obtained outside counsel, capped by lawmakers last year at $250 per hour.

Lawmakers appeared cleaved on Monday, and questioned Manning on their options and the ramifications of the lawsuit before ultimately voting to authorize the appeal, 13-5.

Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield), James Monty (R-Lewis), Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah), Mike Marnell (R-Schroon) and Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) all voted against the resolutions.

All of the above except Marnell voted last fall against funding the defendants’ counsel, and said failure to release the records may indicate the county is trying to hide something.

“I certainly don’t support an appeal,” Scozzafava told the Sun last week. “The record shows from day one, I said they should release these — we got a lot bigger fish to fry than dealing with these issues here.”

Morrow, the board’s ranking Democrat, said now that Kosmider has a court order, the records should be released.

“It’s ridiculous,” Morrow said. “Why appeal? Give her the stuff. It looks you’re hiding something. It’s a waste of taxpayers money to appeal it.”